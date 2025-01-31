What Is Rory McIlroy's Masters Record?

Since making his debut in 2009, Rory McIlroy has been through almost every emotion at Augusta National - except from the sheer unbridled joy of being able to call himself the champion.

There has been the gutting disappointment of missed cuts, the delight of a late charge through the field via some sublime shots and the unimaginable pain of a final-round collapse.

Each year that goes by without slipping on the Green Jacket only adds to McIlroy's frustration at being unable to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as winners of the career Grand Slam.

He has come close a few times, though, with seven top-10s so far - including a second place in 2022. While Scottie Scheffler was not in danger of losing his first Major title to the Northern Irishman, McIlroy enjoyed a sublime final round, shooting 64 and holing out from the greenside bunker on 18 to rocket up the leaderboard.

Otherwise, further top-five results were recorded in 2020 (T5th), 2018 (T5th), and 2015 (fourth). The first and latter of those three saw McIlroy put together an excellent finish on Sunday, adding some respectability to his week. However, 2018 arguably followed a similar path to 2011 as an opportunity that he let slip.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although not quite the same as in 2011 when McIlroy led in his third appearance, only to score a career-high round of 80 at Augusta National and end T15th, 2018 saw the four-time Major winner trail Patrick Reed by three strokes going into Sunday after carding a seven-under 65 on Saturday.

Knowing that he had to take some risks if he was to reel in the American, McIlroy stumbled his way to a disappointing 74 which left him wondering what might have been.

Although the quest for victory is yet to be completed by McIlroy, he has put together some strong statistics through 16 Masters tournaments.

McIlroy has made the cut 13 times - missing out only in 2010, 2021 and 2023 - while he has managed 34 rounds under par from 58 in total. The Northern Irishman's scoring average during that time is 71.60, and he has earned slightly less than $4.5 million in prize money. His lowest round at The Masters is 64 (2022 round four).

WHAT IS RORY MCILROY'S RECORD AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Appearances 16 Wins 0 Runner-Up 1 Top-5 Finishes 4 Top-10 Finishes 7 Top-25 Finishes 12 Missed Cuts 3 Lowest Round 64 (2022 Final Round) Highest Round 80 (2011 Final Round) Scoring Average 71.60 Prize Money Won $4.39 million

RORY MCILROY MASTERS RECORD BY YEAR

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Position 2009 T20th 2010 MC 2011 T15th 2012 T40th 2013 T25th 2014 T8th 2015 4th 2016 T10th 2017 T7th 2018 T5th 2019 T21st 2020 T5th 2021 MC 2022 2nd 2023 MC 2024 T22nd