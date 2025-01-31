What Is Rory McIlroy's Masters Record?

The Northern Irishman is yet to win the first Major of the season, but he has come close on a couple of occasions - here is McIlroy's Masters record in full...

Four pictures of Rory McIlroy at The Masters through the years and a Masters flag in the centre
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Since making his debut in 2009, Rory McIlroy has been through almost every emotion at Augusta National - except from the sheer unbridled joy of being able to call himself the champion.

There has been the gutting disappointment of missed cuts, the delight of a late charge through the field via some sublime shots and the unimaginable pain of a final-round collapse.

Each year that goes by without slipping on the Green Jacket only adds to McIlroy's frustration at being unable to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as winners of the career Grand Slam.

He has come close a few times, though, with seven top-10s so far - including a second place in 2022. While Scottie Scheffler was not in danger of losing his first Major title to the Northern Irishman, McIlroy enjoyed a sublime final round, shooting 64 and holing out from the greenside bunker on 18 to rocket up the leaderboard.

Otherwise, further top-five results were recorded in 2020 (T5th), 2018 (T5th), and 2015 (fourth). The first and latter of those three saw McIlroy put together an excellent finish on Sunday, adding some respectability to his week. However, 2018 arguably followed a similar path to 2011 as an opportunity that he let slip.

Rory McIlroy Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although not quite the same as in 2011 when McIlroy led in his third appearance, only to score a career-high round of 80 at Augusta National and end T15th, 2018 saw the four-time Major winner trail Patrick Reed by three strokes going into Sunday after carding a seven-under 65 on Saturday.

Knowing that he had to take some risks if he was to reel in the American, McIlroy stumbled his way to a disappointing 74 which left him wondering what might have been.

Although the quest for victory is yet to be completed by McIlroy, he has put together some strong statistics through 16 Masters tournaments.

McIlroy has made the cut 13 times - missing out only in 2010, 2021 and 2023 - while he has managed 34 rounds under par from 58 in total. The Northern Irishman's scoring average during that time is 71.60, and he has earned slightly less than $4.5 million in prize money. His lowest round at The Masters is 64 (2022 round four).

WHAT IS RORY MCILROY'S RECORD AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Appearances16
Wins0
Runner-Up1
Top-5 Finishes4
Top-10 Finishes7
Top-25 Finishes12
Missed Cuts3
Lowest Round64 (2022 Final Round)
Highest Round80 (2011 Final Round)
Scoring Average71.60
Prize Money Won$4.39 million

RORY MCILROY MASTERS RECORD BY YEAR

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearPosition
2009T20th
2010MC
2011T15th
2012T40th
2013T25th
2014T8th
20154th
2016T10th
2017T7th
2018T5th
2019T21st
2020T5th
2021MC
20222nd
2023MC
2024T22nd
TOPICS
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸