Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Is Robert MacIntyre's Net Worth?

Robert MacIntyre's net worth has been estimated to be as high as five million but getting an exact number is tricky given the undisclosed nature of sponsorship contracts and appearance fees along with general career earnings when actually on the golf course, which are available to the public. What is clear is that he has continued to rise in the game of golf, working his way onto the 2023 Ryder Cup team which will surely see his net worth and profile go up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the course he has played in over 25 PGA Tour events and has won a total of $2,473,010 so far. Aside from playing the occasional event in the United States, MacIntyre plays most of his golf on the DP World Tour which explains why most of this official PGA Tour money has come from Majors or co-sanctioned events.

For example his T6 finish at the 2019 Open Championship, his best finish so far in a Major, earned him $313,000, whilst he also secured a T8 at the 2021 Open too which came with a cheque for $255,250. So far his biggest paycheck on the course came at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023 where he came T2 thanks to the heroics of Rory McIlroy. As a result he won $985,500.

He has also had success on the DP World Tour, winning twice. For winning the 2022 Italian Open, MacIntyre received a cool €510,000 winner’s share. He also pocketed €200,000 for winning the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in 2020. Overall he has earned over 5.5 million Euros on the DP World Tour so far.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From an endorsement perspective, we are unsure whether MacIntyre has an equipment contract at the moment but we do know he works closely with TaylorMade and has several Titleist clubs in the bag. As soon as we know something official, we will update this section.

We do know he has a shoe and apparel partnership with Nike though. The Scot signed with Nike at the tail-end of 2021 and speaking at the time MacIntyre said; “Clothing is a big part of a professional golfer’s make-up, and it’s so important to have confidence in the quality of what you’re wearing each week. The depth of the Nike Golf range covers everything that I need, and it’s reassuring to know that they will be there to support me wherever I am playing in the world.”

MacIntyre also has sponsorship deals with Arnold Clark, BMW and is still affiliated with Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban, Scotland. He has also worked with the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation too, using a speciail edition ag with the logo at the 2023 PGA Championship.

To raise money for the former Scotland rugby star’s MND foundation, MacIntyre pledged to donate £500 for every birdie, and £1,000 for every eagle which is set to be matched by his long-term sponsor, Arnold Clark.

For more content on the Scot, see MacIntyre's what's in the bag page.