What Is Brian Harman's Net Worth?

It is very tricky to work out a specific number for Brian Harman's net worth but reports have suggested it could lie around the $9 million mark, a number which undoubtedly grew in 2023 thanks to the biggest win of his career at the Open Championship.
Harman dominated The Open Championship in 2023 and as such took home the $3,000,000 paycheck as well. He has also won two other times officially on the PGA Tour, at the 2014 John Deere Classic in which he won $846,000, and then the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship with a paycheck of $1,350,000. Additionally he teamed up with Patton Kizzire to win the 2018 QBE Shootout and both players took home $422,500.
Harman's other big result to talk about came at the 2017 US Open, a tournament he led after 54-holes. Eventually he would finish second and collect $1,052,012.
Moving on to sponsors it seems he has a few at the moment. If we look at Harman's golf bag we can see he has a partnership with Titleist, although probably the most famous club in his bag, the putter, is a model made by TaylorMade from a few years ago. Outside of that Titleist make every club in the bag, and he also has a partnership with FootJoy as well.
Harman also has agreements with Zero Restriction and B.Draddy, two companies we believe he signed sponsorship deals with this year. He also has agreements with Colombia, GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life) and NetJets
Finally probably one of the most prominent sponsorships he has is with freighting company MegCorp. He first partnered with them in 2017, after his win at Wells Fargo. After the event he met company representatives
“Our team and him just hit it off,” Katie Braskett, MegaCorp’s director of marketing said to Golf.com. “He’s such an awesome, down-to-earth person.” She added that Harman “was looking for a sponsorship at the time. Luckily our CEO thought it was a great idea.”
Harman's deals with the company have been one-year agreements but “as the years have gone be, our relationship has strengthened.”
To learn more about the American, learn more about his caddie Scott Tway or his wife, Kelly Van Slyke.
