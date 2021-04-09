Brian Harman and Kelly Van Slyke married in 2014. Get to know her here.

Who Is Brian Harman’s Wife?

Brian Harman married his wife, Kelly Van Slyke, in 2014 after dating for several years.

The couple got married on 13th December 2014. However, the couple would have tied the knot months earlier had it not been for an American football match between Georgia and Auburn.

To clarify, Harman and Van Slyke had planned on marrying in November, but the couple had to postpone their marriage because they thought that the majority of their guests would be attending the match instead.

Two years later, the couple would announce their first child Copper Marie Harman, who was born on 8th June 2016. The couple also announced the birth of their second child Walter in 2019.

Van Slyke was born in Syracuse, New York, and graduated from SUNY Genesco in 2007 (State University of New York) where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology.

The American previously worked as a Pilates Instructor at Pilates Loft in Georgia, but now works as a radiation therapist.

Residing in Sea Island, Georgia, Harman was able to visit his wife and children at the Masters in 2021, with the American saying: “We’re going to enjoy our time here in Augusta and then head to Harbour Town (for the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island) next week.”

Harman is one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour, finishing comfortably inside the top-100 every year since 2012.

