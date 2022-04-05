Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Irons Does Collin Morikawa Use?

Widely regarded as one of the best iron players on Tour, Collin Morikawa has been using TaylorMade irons on Tour since he emerged as a professional. Despite using only TaylorMade clubs in his bag, he's actually using three different models of iron in his bag, let's take a look in more detail at what those irons currently are...

Morikawa has a split set of irons, using three different TaylorMade models in his bag. Firstly he has a TaylorMade P770 4-iron and then from 5-iron to 7-iron uses TaylorMade P7MCs. Finally, he uses a TaylorMade P730 iron in his 8-iron to pitching wedge.

It's a fascinating mixture of irons and it's amazing to see one of the best ball strikers in the game still searching for forgiveness in his longer irons. The P770 is the most forgiving iron in the bag and has been a very popular club with mid-low handicap golfer across club golf too.

The P7MC iron that Morikawa uses from 5-7 iron (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile the P7MC is a lot more workable than the P770, hence why he uses them in his mid irons. It is still surprisingly forgiving considering the size of it and the rounded sole makes for one of the best irons when it comes to turf interaction.

Finally, the P730 iron are out and out blade Morikawa uses in his 8-iron to pitching wedge. These are the clubs where he needs the least forgiveness and the most control - the P730 iron is perfect for this. It's a super-compact head that measures just 73mm in length. For even more detail, check out Morikawa's full What's In The Bag.