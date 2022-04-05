What Irons Does Collin Morikawa Use?
Widely regarded as the best ball striker on Tour, which model of irons does Collin Morikawa use?
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
What Irons Does Collin Morikawa Use?
Widely regarded as one of the best iron players on Tour, Collin Morikawa has been using TaylorMade irons on Tour since he emerged as a professional. Despite using only TaylorMade clubs in his bag, he's actually using three different models of iron in his bag, let's take a look in more detail at what those irons currently are...
What Irons Does Collin Morikawa Use?
Morikawa has a split set of irons, using three different TaylorMade models in his bag. Firstly he has a TaylorMade P770 4-iron and then from 5-iron to 7-iron uses TaylorMade P7MCs. Finally, he uses a TaylorMade P730 iron in his 8-iron to pitching wedge.
It's a fascinating mixture of irons and it's amazing to see one of the best ball strikers in the game still searching for forgiveness in his longer irons. The P770 is the most forgiving iron in the bag and has been a very popular club with mid-low handicap golfer across club golf too.
Meanwhile the P7MC is a lot more workable than the P770, hence why he uses them in his mid irons. It is still surprisingly forgiving considering the size of it and the rounded sole makes for one of the best irons when it comes to turf interaction.
Finally, the P730 iron are out and out blade Morikawa uses in his 8-iron to pitching wedge. These are the clubs where he needs the least forgiveness and the most control - the P730 iron is perfect for this. It's a super-compact head that measures just 73mm in length. For even more detail, check out Morikawa's full What's In The Bag.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
-
-
What Shoes Does Justin Thomas Wear?
One of the most stylish golfers on the planet, we take a look at the shoes Thomas wears out on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
'He's Sharp' - Rory McIlroy On Tiger Woods' Game
McIlroy has echoed the words of many in saying Woods' biggest problem this week is his body and not his golf game
By Elliott Heath • Published