What Golf Shoes Does Xander Schauffele Wear?
Schauffele is one of the best golfers in the world, with the American donning a particular pair of adidas golf shoes, a manufacturer he has worn for multiple years...
After turning professional in 2015, Xander Schauffele has enjoyed many successes, picking up multiple PGA Tour titles and even an Olympic gold medal.
Since becoming a professional, the American had been donning adidas apparel and footwear since 2018 but, in January 2024, Schauffele signed a multi-year deal with Descente to wear the Japanese brand's golf apparel. However, despite moving away from adidas, the 30-year-old has carried on using the German brand's footwear...
adidas Tour360 Boost 24 Golf Shoe | Available at Carl's Golfland
Now $200
The development team has clearly thought about every detail of what golfers need from a shoe and has developed a premium, comfortable and good-looking golf shoe that raises the bar of the Tour360 franchise.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review
The shoe in question is the adidas Tour360 Boost 24, a spiked model that has been with us since 2005! During that time, we have seen various updates and redesigns but, for 2024, we have, arguably, seen the best ever version, with it securing five stars out of five in our review.
Throughout various tournaments in 2024, Schauffele has been seen wearing the Core Black/Cloud White version, as well as the Cloud White/Core Black/Green Spark. Along with those two colorways, there are also two other looks, which include Cloud White/Silver Metallic and Cloud White/Collegiate Navy.
For 2024, the Tour360 Boost has benefitted from a complete redesign from the inside out, introducing new technology into the familiar, well-loved silhouette. Ranked as one of the best golf shoes money can buy, we particularly loved the soft, premium leather upper, the exceptional grip in all conditions and the comfortable new heel design and all-round fit.
Previously, Schauffele has worn the adidas ZG21 golf shoes, another model we rated five stars and, along with Descente and adidas, Schauffele uses a full bag of Callaway golf clubs, as well as an Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH putter in red.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
