What Golf Shoes Does Xander Schauffele Wear?

After turning professional in 2015, Xander Schauffele has enjoyed many successes, picking up multiple PGA Tour titles and even an Olympic gold medal.

Since becoming a professional, the American had been donning adidas apparel and footwear since 2018 but, in January 2024, Schauffele signed a multi-year deal with Descente to wear the Japanese brand's golf apparel. However, despite moving away from adidas, the 30-year-old has carried on using the German brand's footwear...

The development team has clearly thought about every detail of what golfers need from a shoe and has developed a premium, comfortable and good-looking golf shoe that raises the bar of the Tour360 franchise.

The shoe in question is the adidas Tour360 Boost 24, a spiked model that has been with us since 2005! During that time, we have seen various updates and redesigns but, for 2024, we have, arguably, seen the best ever version, with it securing five stars out of five in our review.

Throughout various tournaments in 2024, Schauffele has been seen wearing the Core Black/Cloud White version, as well as the Cloud White/Core Black/Green Spark. Along with those two colorways, there are also two other looks, which include Cloud White/Silver Metallic and Cloud White/Collegiate Navy.

For 2024, the Tour360 Boost has benefitted from a complete redesign from the inside out, introducing new technology into the familiar, well-loved silhouette. Ranked as one of the best golf shoes money can buy, we particularly loved the soft, premium leather upper, the exceptional grip in all conditions and the comfortable new heel design and all-round fit.

Previously, Schauffele has worn the adidas ZG21 golf shoes, another model we rated five stars and, along with Descente and adidas, Schauffele uses a full bag of Callaway golf clubs, as well as an Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH putter in red.