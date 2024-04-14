What Clothing Does Cameron Smith Wear?

When it comes to apparel, Cameron Smith is one of the most stylish golfers in the game, with the Australian donning Original Penguin apparel, something which his four-man Ripper GC side also wears.

Turning professional in 2013, the former Champion Golfer of the Year has worn Original Penguin for a number of years and, in that time, he has claimed a number of PGA Tour and LIV Golf titles.

Following his Open Championship victory, Smith joined LIV Golf in August 2022 and, after a year with the circuit, his Ripper GC side can be seen decked out in Original Penguin gear.

The likes of Stinger GC have announced apparel deals and, in the case of Ripper GC, it shows that the brand has embraced the new circuit, as Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert have been seen in the Original Penguin apparel during 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarding Original Penguin, the brand was introduced in 1955 by Munsingwear, a Minneapolis-based underwear and military garment manufacturer, when it launched the Original Penguin golf shirt in the United States.

Since then, Smith is one of the players to wear Original Penguin apparel, with Jake Knapp spotted wearing the gear at his victory during the 2024 Mexico Open.