What Clothing Does Cameron Smith Wear?

Having claimed The 150th Open Championship in 2022, Smith has worn the stylish Original Penguin apparel for a number of years

Cameron Smith waves to the crowd after holing an eagle shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

When it comes to apparel, Cameron Smith is one of the most stylish golfers in the game, with the Australian donning Original Penguin apparel, something which his four-man Ripper GC side also wears. 

A post shared by Ripper GC (@rippergc_)

A photo posted by on

Original Penguin Golf Shirt - Tour Heritage | Available at Golf Poser Now $48

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.golfposer.com%2Foriginal-penguin-golf-shirt-tour-heritage-caviar-ss23&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"" target="_blank">Original Penguin Golf Shirt - Tour Heritage | Available at Golf Poser
Now $48

Original Penguin make some of the <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/best-golf-deals/best-golf-polo-shirts-96302" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"">best golf polo shirts on the market and, with this golf shirt from the brand, you can pick up an excellent look for excellent value

View Deal
Original Penguin Golf Trousers - 60'S Floral Pan | Available at Golf Poser Now $74

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.golfposer.com%2Foriginal-penguin-golf-trousers-60-s-floral-pant-black-iris-ss24&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - golfposer.com"" target="_blank">Original Penguin Golf Trousers - 60'S Floral Pan | Available at Golf Poser
Now $74

Smith was spotted wearing these pants at the Masters, with performance fabric providing moisture wicking properties and added stretch for comfort on the course

View Deal

Turning professional in 2013, the former Champion Golfer of the Year has worn Original Penguin for a number of years and, in that time, he has claimed a number of PGA Tour and LIV Golf titles.

Following his Open Championship victory, Smith joined LIV Golf in August 2022 and, after a year with the circuit, his Ripper GC side can be seen decked out in Original Penguin gear. 

The likes of Stinger GC have announced apparel deals and, in the case of Ripper GC, it shows that the brand has embraced the new circuit, as Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert have been seen in the Original Penguin apparel during 2024.

Cameron Smith walks up the fairway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarding Original Penguin, the brand was introduced in 1955 by Munsingwear, a Minneapolis-based underwear and military garment manufacturer, when it launched the Original Penguin golf shirt in the United States.

Since then, Smith is one of the players to wear Original Penguin apparel, with Jake Knapp spotted wearing the gear at his victory during the 2024 Mexico Open.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸