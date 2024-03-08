Three LIV Golf Teams Announce New Apparel Deal
Stuburt have signed the first multi-team deal with the LIV Golf League to supply apparel for the Fireballs, Torque and Stinger
LIV Golf has a completed its first multi-team commercial deal, with Stuburt signing up as the official apparel supplier for three teams - Fireballs, Torque GC and Stinger GC.
The British brand has signed a multi-year deal to be the exclusive supplier of apparel and accessories for all three teams, which will be available to customers in stores and online this summer.
The Stuburt deal follows Dustin Johnson's 4Aces doing a deal with clothing brand Extracurricular and the Majesticks signing up with Redvanly for their on-course apparel.
Stuburt's apparel lines have been designed alongside input from the three team captains Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen to try and capture their team characteristics.
As well as team shirts and pants, specific team rain gear, lifestyle clothing and accessories will be available.
“The ability to co-design and infuse our team DNA into the Stuburt products was key to ensuring our fans were wearing our heart on their sleeve,” said Fireballs captain Garcia.
“Stuburt has been a fantastic partner throughout this process as we have developed our very first apparel line, and we can’t wait to see fans in our gear repping Fireballs GC across the world.”
Torque captain Niemann, who has won in both Mayakoba and Jeddah already this year, echoed Garcia's thoughts.
“We want our fans to feel closer to us, and this partnership will allow them to do that when we release our on-course kits this summer,” said Niemann.
“As the Latin American team, we have fans in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and all across Central and South America, so this is a very exciting opportunity for Torque to continue building its global brand presence.”
“When choosing an apparel partner, it was very important for us to choose a company that was able to deliver to our fans in South Africa,” added Oosthuizen.
“As the only LIV Golf team representing the continent of Africa, Stuburt’s global distribution allows our fans to proudly represent who they are.”
Stuburt’s managing director Graeme Stevens said: “Stuburt has an incredible heritage, and we are delighted to be building on that as we announce these partnerships today."
“Over the last two years, we have implemented a growth strategy for the Stuburt brand that has enabled us to reach this point and see our products worn by some of the best players in the world.
"Their response to the product range has been fantastic and their input has been incredibly valuable. We are excited to see how these partnerships develop over the coming years and look forward to introducing golf fans around the world to our brand and product range.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Anthony Kim Commits To Upcoming Asian Tour Event Before LIV Golf Miami
The American is continuing his comeback by teeing it up at an International Series tournament before the next round of LIV
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Agree With Rory’ - Joaquin Niemann Sides With McIlroy Over Golf’s Future
Joaquin Niemann believes he's got the game to win a Major, as he spoke to Golf Monthly about his love of The Masters, playing with Tiger Woods and why a world tour makes sense
By Paul Higham Published