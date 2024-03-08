Three LIV Golf Teams Announce New Apparel Deal

LIV Golf has a completed its first multi-team commercial deal, with Stuburt signing up as the official apparel supplier for three teams - Fireballs, Torque GC and Stinger GC.

The British brand has signed a multi-year deal to be the exclusive supplier of apparel and accessories for all three teams, which will be available to customers in stores and online this summer.

The Stuburt deal follows Dustin Johnson's 4Aces doing a deal with clothing brand Extracurricular and the Majesticks signing up with Redvanly for their on-course apparel.

Stuburt's apparel lines have been designed alongside input from the three team captains Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen to try and capture their team characteristics.

As well as team shirts and pants, specific team rain gear, lifestyle clothing and accessories will be available.

“The ability to co-design and infuse our team DNA into the Stuburt products was key to ensuring our fans were wearing our heart on their sleeve,” said Fireballs captain Garcia.

“Stuburt has been a fantastic partner throughout this process as we have developed our very first apparel line, and we can’t wait to see fans in our gear repping Fireballs GC across the world.”

Torque captain Niemann, who has won in both Mayakoba and Jeddah already this year, echoed Garcia's thoughts.

“We want our fans to feel closer to us, and this partnership will allow them to do that when we release our on-course kits this summer,” said Niemann.

“As the Latin American team, we have fans in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and all across Central and South America, so this is a very exciting opportunity for Torque to continue building its global brand presence.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“When choosing an apparel partner, it was very important for us to choose a company that was able to deliver to our fans in South Africa,” added Oosthuizen.

“As the only LIV Golf team representing the continent of Africa, Stuburt’s global distribution allows our fans to proudly represent who they are.”

Stuburt’s managing director Graeme Stevens said: “Stuburt has an incredible heritage, and we are delighted to be building on that as we announce these partnerships today."

“Over the last two years, we have implemented a growth strategy for the Stuburt brand that has enabled us to reach this point and see our products worn by some of the best players in the world.

"Their response to the product range has been fantastic and their input has been incredibly valuable. We are excited to see how these partnerships develop over the coming years and look forward to introducing golf fans around the world to our brand and product range.”