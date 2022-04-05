tiger woods golf ball
What Ball Does Tiger Woods Use?

A player that doesn't take any part of his equipment setup lightly, Tiger Woods has been using the same golf ball for a while now and hasn't shown any willingness to change. Let's take a look at the model here...

Tiger uses a Bridgestone Tour B XS (opens in new tab) prototype golf ball after signing with the company in December 2016. It is for players with swing speeds of over 105mph and offers up more spin than the B X with a softer feel. In the past Tiger has spoken about his preference of a spinny golf ball and that is why this model suits him best. Indeed his golf ball actually got an update in 2021/22 and he spoke about it at the 2021 PNC Championship. 

“I’ve been working with Bridgestone’s R&D team on an updated version of my ball since the 2019 Zozo Championship,” Woods said. “The process of perfecting this ball has been really fun. I have tested the new Tour B prototypes at home, and I’m looking forward to putting them into play at the PNC Championship. This event is the perfect spot for me to take the prototype testing to the next level.”

We are yet to confirm the exact changes and updates in the golf ball design wise. 

tiger woods golf ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst we haven't been able to test out his prototype, we have reviewed the retail version of the ball and it performed well. It’s fast off the face and low spinning in the long game, thanks to the Gradational Compression core and Dual Dimple Pattern, so you get excellent distance and accuracy with a fast swing. It’s soft, spinny and consistent in the short game, whilst it also comes off the clubface slowly (which is what you want for short pitches and chip shots) and grabbed up quickly on the second bounce. The feel was also very nice to putt with, especially on faster greens. One final point to mention is if you are interested in seeing the rest of Tiger's setup, have a read of our Tiger Woods what's in the bag (opens in new tab) piece.

