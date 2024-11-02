What Are Xander Schauffele's Stock Yardages?

The American enjoyed a phenomenal 2024, picking up two Major scalps in the process. Here, we take a look at how far he hits every club in the bag

Xander Schauffele hits a driver and watches the flight of it
Matt Cradock
By
published

It's no secret that Xander Schauffele has been one of the best and most consistent golfers in the past few years, with the American racking up multiple wins, including two Major victories in 2024.

Xander Schauffele with the Claret Jug after his win at The Open

In terms of his golf bag, Schauffele is a Callaway staffer so, as you would expect, he has a full bag of Callaway equipment.

Starting with driver, the American has the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond set at 10.1 degrees. Schauffele is known as one of the best ball strikers on the planet and, if you look at his driving stats, he averages 308.5-yards off the tee. Crucially, though, he is second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, such is his consistency.

Wood-wise, he completes the set with a Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond at 16.5 degrees and an Apex UW at 19.7 degrees. In a video released by Callaway, which you can check out below, the 3-wood goes 280-yards, with his utility wood reaching 255-yards.

Away from the woods and to the irons, which are Callaway Apex TCB 24'. They are now available to buy and, if you look at the top iron in the bag, the 4-iron, it goes a total yardage of 238-yards.

From there, his 5-iron and 6-iron go over 200-yards, 220 and 205, whilst the 7-iron is a whopping 190-yards. That is a seriously impressive distance from Schauffele, especially when the average distance a PGA Tour pro hits their 7-iron is 176-yards!

Rounding out the irons, the 8-iron sits at 175-yards, which shows that Schauffele is around a club longer than average, whilst the 9-iron racks up 162-yards, meaning the gapping sits around 12-18 yards per club.

Xander Schauffele hits an iron shot

Into his wedges, and Schauffele's stock distance with a pitching wedge is 148-yards compared to 135-yards with a gap wedge, 123-yards with a sand wedge, and an impressive 110-yards with a full lob wedge.

Below is a complete list of how far Xander Schauffele hits every club in the bag.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE STOCK YARDAGES

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ClubCarry Distances (Yards)
Driver 310
3-Wood280
Utility-Wood255
4-Iron238
5-Iron220
6-Iron205
7-Iron190
8-Iron175
9-Iron162
Pitching Wedge148
Gap Wedge135
Sand Wedge123
Lob Wedge110
