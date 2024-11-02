What Are Xander Schauffele's Stock Yardages?
The American enjoyed a phenomenal 2024, picking up two Major scalps in the process. Here, we take a look at how far he hits every club in the bag
It's no secret that Xander Schauffele has been one of the best and most consistent golfers in the past few years, with the American racking up multiple wins, including two Major victories in 2024.
In terms of his golf bag, Schauffele is a Callaway staffer so, as you would expect, he has a full bag of Callaway equipment.
Starting with driver, the American has the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond set at 10.1 degrees. Schauffele is known as one of the best ball strikers on the planet and, if you look at his driving stats, he averages 308.5-yards off the tee. Crucially, though, he is second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, such is his consistency.
Wood-wise, he completes the set with a Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond at 16.5 degrees and an Apex UW at 19.7 degrees. In a video released by Callaway, which you can check out below, the 3-wood goes 280-yards, with his utility wood reaching 255-yards.
Away from the woods and to the irons, which are Callaway Apex TCB 24'. They are now available to buy and, if you look at the top iron in the bag, the 4-iron, it goes a total yardage of 238-yards.
From there, his 5-iron and 6-iron go over 200-yards, 220 and 205, whilst the 7-iron is a whopping 190-yards. That is a seriously impressive distance from Schauffele, especially when the average distance a PGA Tour pro hits their 7-iron is 176-yards!
Rounding out the irons, the 8-iron sits at 175-yards, which shows that Schauffele is around a club longer than average, whilst the 9-iron racks up 162-yards, meaning the gapping sits around 12-18 yards per club.
Into his wedges, and Schauffele's stock distance with a pitching wedge is 148-yards compared to 135-yards with a gap wedge, 123-yards with a sand wedge, and an impressive 110-yards with a full lob wedge.
Below is a complete list of how far Xander Schauffele hits every club in the bag.
XANDER SCHAUFFELE STOCK YARDAGES
|Club
|Carry Distances (Yards)
|Driver
|310
|3-Wood
|280
|Utility-Wood
|255
|4-Iron
|238
|5-Iron
|220
|6-Iron
|205
|7-Iron
|190
|8-Iron
|175
|9-Iron
|162
|Pitching Wedge
|148
|Gap Wedge
|135
|Sand Wedge
|123
|Lob Wedge
|110
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
