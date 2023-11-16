What Are Rory McIlroy's Stock Yardages?

Since his emergence as one of the game's best players, Rory McIlroy has constantly been one of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Despite being a modest five foot ten inches tall, the Northern Irishman can still generate distance far greater than many of his taller professional competitors.

In fact, in September 2023, the four-time Major champion broke the PGA Tour record for driving distance in a single season with a new average mark of 326.3 yards, breaking Bryson DeChambeau's previous best by three yards.

The 33-year-old finished a full five yards ahead of his nearest challenger for driving distance champion on the PGA Tour, with Brandon Matthews coming in at 321.2 yards and Cameron Young third on the list with his average of 316.9 yards off the tee.

DeChambeau, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, owned the previous record of 323.7 yards from the 2020-21 season, but even the American's bulked-up best was eclipsed by McIlroy's incredible big hitting.

In the most recent 2023 season, McIlroy can also lay claim to the eighth-longest-drive, with his tee shot in windy conditions at the Scottish Open flying a mammoth 428 yards off the seventh tee in the final round.

McIlroy's ball-striking prowess extends past just the driver, however, with the 34-year-old able to hit every club in the bag frighteningly far.

Michael Block - the PGA Pro who made waves with his T15 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship - famously claimed he would be "one of the best players in the world" with Rory McIlroy's length. While the comments raised plenty of eyebrows, it's easy to see where he was coming from given some of these figures.

Here is a look at how far Rory McIlroy hits every club in his bag, as illustrated by a superb video from his club sponsor TaylorMade:

.@McIlroyRory's stock yardages. 😮‍💨 #StealthDriver #TeamTaylorMade

Rory McIlroy's Stock Yardages: