What Are Bryson DeChambeau's Stock Yardages?
The American is known for his monster drives, but what are DeChambeau's stock yardages?
After arriving on the scene following his US Amateur and NCAA titles in 2015, Bryson DeChambeau quickly became established as one of the game’s most interesting characters thanks, in part, to his methodical efforts to perfect his performance.
The American, though, took that to a new level in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, with DeChambeau determined to use the time away from competition golf to bulk up and radically increase his driving distances.
It didn't take long for DeChambeau's efforts to pay off. After finishing tied for 62nd on the PGA Tour's Longest Drives list in 2019, he rose to sixth the following year, with a longest drive of 428 yards at The Travelers Championship - 42 yards further than his best effort the previous year.
That same year, DeChambeau would break through into the Major winners' circle as he stormed to an emphatic six-shot victory at Winged Foot in the 2020 US Open, with his destructive distance off the tee laying the foundation for his superb win.
After an injury-hit 2022 and a move to LIV Golf, DeChambeau's distances have decreased slightly from their peak. This was, in part, his decision, with the Major champion admitting that his intense bulking diet was a mistake and the cause of several health complications further down the line.
Regardless, the American still remains one of the biggest hitters in professional golf and the extraordinary power he possesses is more than just a weapon off the tee.
Here is a look at how far Bryson DeChambeau hits every club in his bag:
Bryson DeChambeau's stock yardages
|Club
|Distance (Yards)
|Driver
|340
|Mini Driver
|305
|Driving Iron
|270
|4-Iron
|245
|6-Iron
|230
|7-Iron
|215
|8-Iron
|200
|9-Iron
|185
|Pitching Wedge
|170
|45-Degree Wedge
|155
|50-Degree Wedge
|140
|56-Degree Wedge
|125
|60-Degree Wedge
|110
