Michael Block Clarifies ‘One Of The Best Players In The World’ Comments
The popular club pro has clarified remarks he made on a podcast about his ability
Michael Block has said comments he made claiming he'd be "one of the best players in the world" with Rory McIlroy’s length were taken out of context.
The comments raised eyebrows with some, who wondered if the 46-year-old had started to believe the hype surrounding him after a life-changing seven days where, while playing alongside the World No.3 in the PGA Championship, he hit a slam dunk hole-in-one on his way to finishing tied for 15th in the Major.
During the podcast, Block said: "He’s a lot longer than I am, that’s what it is. “What I would shoot from where Rory hits it would be stupid, I think I'd be one of the best players in the world, hands down. If I had that stupid length, all day, my iron game, wedge game, around the greens and my putting is world class.”
However, he has been quick to clarify the remarks, saying: “Who’s ever taken out of context the fact that I could be the best player in the world or all that crap if I could hit it as far as Rory. I mean the fact is, yeah if I was 60 to 70 to 80 yards longer off the tee yeah, of course I could compete on the PGA Tour.
“I mean, come on. I’m not. I’m 46, I’m a club pro. These guys bomb it past me, and it’s cool, I’ve got no problem with it. Am I going to be the best player in the world or the top 20 in the world? No, I’m not, I’m still going to be a club pro at the end of the day.”
Thanks to his PGA Championship heroics, Block is also playing in this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour. However, an opening round 81, which left him last in the field, has tempered expectations, and Block admitted he doesn’t have a long-term future on the Tour.
He continued: “I’m not going to be on tour and all that stuff, so all the haters out there, come on, man. I mean, really? It’s me. It’s Michael. I’m having fun. I’m just playing. I’m still a club pro forever and I love the PGA of America and if you hate me, you hate me, but I still love you, so whatever.”
Following Block’s disappointing opening round at Colonial Country Club, he seems almost certain to miss the cut, but even if he does, it won’t be long until we see him in action again. On the back of his remarkable display at Oak Hill, he has also received an invite to play in June’s RBC Canadian Open.
