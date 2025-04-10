What Are Joaquin Niemann's Stock Yardages?
The Torque GC captain is one of the pro game's most powerful hitters, especially with driver in hand, but how far does Niemann hit every club in the bag?
From the moment he arrived out on tour, and for a while before that, Joaquin Niemann has been known as an extremely powerful hitter with the capability of sending his drives well over 300 yards.
His muscle-laden six-foot frame contains all the right ingredients to propel his golf ball a very long way, and that significant power has helped the Chilean to 17 professional victories prior to the 2025 Masters. Heading into Augusta National, Niemann was only 26 years old.
Through his early years on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Niemann averaged around 310 yards off the tee and was regularly in the upper echelons of various tours' driving distance categories.
After his move to the LIV Golf League, the Torque GC captain finished second in driving distance at the end of the 2024 campaign thanks to an outstanding average of 322.5 yards - exactly one yard behind Bryson DeChambeau. The season before, Niemann was sixth with 314.1 yards.
But it's not just off the tee that the four-time LIV Golf League winner can crunch a golf ball - his power extends to every club in his bag. Compared to Jon Rahm's stock yardages, another power hitter in the PIF-backed circuit, Niemann has the upper hand by a noticeable margin at the top end of the bag and he is often longer with most other clubs, too.
For example, Niemann's stock yardage with the driver is 315 yards while the Spaniard's is "only" 307. Moving down to 3-wood, the Chilean recorded 280 yards as Rahm managed 273.
In numbers provided by a LIV Golf League short video on YouTube, Niemann's current WITB set-up contains a 7-wood next, which he knows can be struck 245 yards. There is a 20-yard drop down to his 4-iron but just 13 yards to Niemann's 5-iron, which goes 212 yards.
According to data from Shot Scope, the average male amateur can hit their drive between 285 yards (scratch) and 204 yards (25-handicapper), so the aforementioned facts give a rough idea of the club Niemann would need to hit it past you.
In addition, the two-time PGA Tour winner's stock yardage with a 7-iron is 187 yards - some 30-plus yards further than the average male club golfer. In fact, Niemann can strike is 8-iron (175 yards) and 9-iron (160 yards) past an average male player's 7-iron.
Down into the wedges, the Chilean's stock yardages range between 145 and 100 yards, giving him plenty of options to attack greens after his monster drives.
Below is a complete list of how far Joaquin Niemann hits every club in the bag.
JOAQUIN NIEMANN STOCK YARDAGES
Club
Distance (Yards)
Driver
315
3-Wood
280
7-Wood
245
4-Iron
225
5-Iron
212
6-Iron
200
7-Iron
187
8-Iron
175
9-Iron
160
PW
145
52-Degree
130
56-Degree
115
60-Degree
100
