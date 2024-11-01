What Are Jon Rahm's Stock Yardages?

Jon Rahm moves the golf club unlike any other player on tour, with a shortened backswing and a bowed left wrist. Yet, despite a physical limitation in the form of a club foot on his right side which accounts for his unusual action, the Spaniard still manages to shift the ball an extremely long way.

His lower ball flight causes him to require a slightly weaker loft on his driver, with a PGA Tour report from 2022 pointing out that his 10.5-degree Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS driver actually featured 11.2 degrees at the time. Many of the other clubs in his bag, including his 3-wood, are strengthened in terms of loft, however.

Now using a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver, paired with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft, Rahm is capable of blasting the golf ball 307 yards in the air off the tee.

During the 2024 LIV Golf League season, there were only three players who averaged more than Rahm's 318.7 yards in terms of total driving distance - Matthew Wolff (322.3), Joaquin Niemann (322.5), and Bryson DeChambeau (323.5).

Moving down through the bag, the Spaniard still manages to strike his 3-wood and 5-wood over 250 yards. Giving an idea at just how much of an advantage elite pros have over the average amateur, Rahm strikes his 4-iron 230 yards (carry), which is around five yards further than the average male golf hits their driver.

Rahm's five and 6-iron both travel over 200 yards in the air at 215 and 202 yards, respectively. That is at least 15 yards further than even a scratch player tends to hit a 4-iron - according to data from Arccos in relation to how far amateur golfers hit their irons. Comparatively, a scratch golfer hits their 5-iron circa 173 yards and their 6-iron 164 yards.

Back to the man in question, though, and the two-time Major winner recorded average carry distances of between 185 and 156 yards with his 7-iron down to 9-iron.

Into his wedges, and Rahm's stock distance with a pitching wedge is 141 yards compared to 126 yards with a gap wedge, 112 yards with a sand wedge, and an impressive 98 yards with a full lob wedge.

Below is a complete list of how far Jon Rahm hits every club in the bag.

JON RAHM STOCK YARDAGES

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Carry Distance (Yards) Driver 307 3-Wood 273 5-Wood 256 2-Iron 246 4-Iron 230 5-Iron 215 6-Iron 202 7-Iron 185 8-Iron 171 9-Iron 156 Pitching Wedge 141 Gap Wedge 126 Sand Wedge 112 Lob Wedge 98