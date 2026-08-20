How To Watch BMW Championship 2026: Free Streams & TV Details For FedEx Cup Playoff Event
There is munificent FedExCup bonus pool prize money as well as places in the Tour Championship up for grabs over the next four days
Watch the BMW Championship 2026 as the leading players in the world tee it up in the penultimate FedExCup playoff.
BMW Championship: key information
• Dates: August 20–23, 2026
• Venue: Bellerive Country Club , St Louis, Missouri, USA
• Free Stream: CTV 2 (Canada)
• TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
The top 50 in the FedExCup rankings head to Bellerive Country Club for the BMW Championship, the second event of the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs. Only the top 30 will advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the rankings by nearly 1,450 points and is guaranteed to remain No. 1 heading into East Lake. The other top 18 have also secured their places, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Cam Young and Rory McIlroy, who is currently 13th.
With just 2.5 points separating Kurt Kitayama in 28th and Gary Woodland in 31st, the battle for the final spots is set to be particularly tight.
There is also a $100 million bonus pool at stake, with $23 million going to the winner.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the BMW Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch BMW Championship 2026 for free?
Yes - for those in Canada. In Canada CTV 2 will be broadcasting Saturday and Sunday for free.
In the US you can also watch at no cost via free trials. YouTube TV's 10-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole tournament for free.
DirecTV Stream and Fubo are two alternative free trials that carry both channels.
Abroad this weekend and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.
Watch BMW Championship 2026 from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
NordVPN Mega Deal: 75% Off + 3 Months Extra Free
🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, huge location list
➕ 30-day money-back guarantee
🔓 Unlocks CBS / Paramount+ / Golf Channel / ESPN Select
How to watch BMW Championship 2026 in the US
In the US this week, TV coverage for the BMW Championship is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.
ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available each day of the tournament showing a combination of the main feed, featured groups and selected holes.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN Select:
Thursday-Friday: 10am-7pm
Saturday-Sunday: 9.15am-6pm
The Golf Channel is also showing the first two days as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).
CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm and 2pm respectively. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via Paramount+
You can find the full TV schedule below.
|
Date
|
Round
|
US Broadcast
|
Thu (August 20)
|
Round 1
|
3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
|
Fri (August 21)
|
Round 2
|
3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
|
Sat (August 22)
|
Round 3
|
1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)
|
Sun (August 23)
|
Round 4
|
12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)
How to watch BMW Championship 2026 in the UK
The BMW Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.
Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.
How to watch BMW Championship 2026 in Australia
In Australia you can watch the BMW Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.
Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.
How to watch BMW Championship 2026 in Canada
In Canada, live action of the BMW Championship 2026 is being broadcast by CTV 2 and TSN.
CTV 2 is available for free by entering your TV provider login details on Crave.
To access TSN you can either add it to your cable package or stream via TSN+ with subscriptions starting from CA$29.99/month for the Direct streaming package.
BMW Championship Selected Tee Times: First Round
Times in EDT (BST).
- 10.03am (3.03pm): Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala
- 10.36am (3.36pm): Gary Woodland, Adam Scott
- 10.47am (3.47pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg
- 11.05am (4.05pm): Ryan Fox, Tom Kim
- 11.16am (4.16pm): Justin Rose, Alex Smalley
- 11.49am (4.49pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns
- 12.07pm (5.07pm): Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim
- 12.51pm (5.51pm): Jake Knapp, Alex Noren
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 1.31pm (6.31pm): Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard
- 1.42pm (6.42pm): Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun
- 1.53pm (6.53pm): J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
BMW Championship 2026 TV Schedule
Thursday 20th August - Round One:
US (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 5.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 10.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): Friday 12am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Friday 21st August - Round Two:
US (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 5.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11am-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): Saturday 12am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday 22nd August - Round Three:
US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)
UK (BST): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): 11pm-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)
Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN5)
Sunday 23rd August - Round Four:
US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)
UK (BST): 4.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): 11.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)
Canada (ET): 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (TSN3)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novels, Summer At Tangents, which was one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year for 2024 and nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction, and Crime Wave At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine and website and compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.