How To Watch BMW Championship 2026: Free Streams & TV Details For FedEx Cup Playoff Event

Watch the BMW Championship 2026 as the leading players in the world tee it up in the penultimate FedExCup playoff.

BMW Championship: key information • Dates: August 20–23, 2026 • Venue: Bellerive Country Club , St Louis, Missouri, USA • Free Stream: CTV 2 (Canada) • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The top 50 in the FedExCup rankings head to Bellerive Country Club for the BMW Championship, the second event of the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs. Only the top 30 will advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the rankings by nearly 1,450 points and is guaranteed to remain No. 1 heading into East Lake. The other top 18 have also secured their places, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Cam Young and Rory McIlroy, who is currently 13th.

With just 2.5 points separating Kurt Kitayama in 28th and Gary Woodland in 31st, the battle for the final spots is set to be particularly tight.

There is also a $100 million bonus pool at stake, with $23 million going to the winner.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the BMW Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch BMW Championship 2026 for free? Yes - for those in Canada. In Canada CTV 2 will be broadcasting Saturday and Sunday for free. In the US you can also watch at no cost via free trials. YouTube TV's 10-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole tournament for free. DirecTV Stream and Fubo are two alternative free trials that carry both channels. Abroad this weekend and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.

Watch BMW Championship 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch BMW Championship 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the BMW Championship is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available each day of the tournament showing a combination of the main feed, featured groups and selected holes.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN Select:

Thursday-Friday: 10am-7pm

Saturday-Sunday: 9.15am-6pm

The Golf Channel is also showing the first two days as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm and 2pm respectively. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via Paramount+

You can find the full TV schedule below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (August 20) Round 1 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel) Fri (August 21) Round 2 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel) Sat (August 22) Round 3 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS) Sun (August 23) Round 4 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)

How to watch BMW Championship 2026 in the UK

The BMW Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch BMW Championship 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the BMW Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

How to watch BMW Championship 2026 in Canada

In Canada, live action of the BMW Championship 2026 is being broadcast by CTV 2 and TSN.

CTV 2 is available for free by entering your TV provider login details on Crave.

To access TSN you can either add it to your cable package or stream via TSN+ with subscriptions starting from CA$29.99/month for the Direct streaming package.

BMW Championship Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST).

10.03am (3.03pm): Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala 10.36am (3.36pm): Gary Woodland, Adam Scott

Gary Woodland, Adam Scott 10.47am (3.47pm): Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg

Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg 11.05am (4.05pm): Ryan Fox, Tom Kim

Ryan Fox, Tom Kim 11.16am (4.16pm): Justin Rose, Alex Smalley

Justin Rose, Alex Smalley 11.49am (4.49pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns 12.07pm (5.07pm): Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim

Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim 12.51pm (5.51pm): Jake Knapp, Alex Noren

Jake Knapp, Alex Noren 1.09pm (6.09pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler 1.20pm (6.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 1.31pm (6.31pm): Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard

Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard 1.42pm (6.42pm): Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun 1.53pm (6.53pm): J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama

J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama 2.22pm (7.22pm): Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood

Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood 2.33pm (7.33pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

BMW Championship 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 20th August - Round One:

US (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 5.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 10.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Friday 12am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 21st August - Round Two:

US (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 5.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11am-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Saturday 12am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 22nd August - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

UK (BST): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 11pm-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN5)

Sunday 23rd August - Round Four:

US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (CBS)

UK (BST): 4.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 11.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (TSN3)