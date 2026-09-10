Quiz: Name Europe's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers

Test your knowledge of the Solheim Cup with this challenging 10-minute quiz...

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Solheim Cup
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The 2026 Solheim Cup takes place in The Netherlands for the first time as Bernardus Golf hosts the three-day match play event.

Anna Nordqvist's Europeans will look to win the trophy back from Angela Stanford's Americans, and you can get in the mood for the golf with this testing quiz.

Can you name Europe's top 20 Solheim Cup points scorers? That's the task we're challenging you with!

Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer to try and get them all. Can you get all 20?

Quiz: Name Europe's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers

For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.

Solheim Cup 2026 preview

Anna Nordqvist's Team Europe look to win back the iconic trophy at Bernardus Golf after losing 15.5 - 12.5 last time out at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The legendary Swede leads her team after recently announcing her retirement from professional golf.

Her opponent will be Angela Stanford, who takes the reins for a strong Team USA headlined by Nelly Korda and Major winners like Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho.

They will have a tricky task ahead of them to bring the cup back, though, as Nordqvist's European team is a vastly experienced one - including some of Europe's all-time leading points scorers.

Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda, Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Esther Henseleit and Nanna Koerstz Madsen all have plenty of Solheim Cup wins on their record. Lottie Woad makes her highly anticipated debut, as do exciting talents Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes.

The 2026 Solheim Cup takes place from September 11-13, with two days of doubles action on the Friday and Saturday before 12 singles matches on Sunday.

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Solheim Cup results

Year

Winning Team

Score

1990

Team USA

11.5-4.5

1992

Team Europe

11.5-6.5

1994

Team USA

13-7

1996

Team USA

17-11

1998

Team USA

16-12

2000

Team Europe

14.5-11.5

2002

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2003

Team Europe

17.5-10.5

2005

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2007

Team USA

16-12

2009

Team USA

16-12

2011

Team Europe

15-13

2013

Team Europe

18-10

2015

Team USA

14.5-13.5

2017

Team USA

16.5-11.5

2019

Team Europe

14.5-13.5

2021

Team Europe

15-13

2023

Team Europe retain

14-14

2024

Team USA

15.5-12.5
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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