The 2026 Solheim Cup takes place in The Netherlands for the first time as Bernardus Golf hosts the three-day match play event.

Anna Nordqvist's Europeans will look to win the trophy back from Angela Stanford's Americans, and you can get in the mood for the golf with this testing quiz.

Can you name Europe's top 20 Solheim Cup points scorers? That's the task we're challenging you with!

Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer to try and get them all. Can you get all 20?

Quiz: Name Europe's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers

For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.

Solheim Cup 2026 preview

Anna Nordqvist's Team Europe look to win back the iconic trophy at Bernardus Golf after losing 15.5 - 12.5 last time out at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The legendary Swede leads her team after recently announcing her retirement from professional golf.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her opponent will be Angela Stanford, who takes the reins for a strong Team USA headlined by Nelly Korda and Major winners like Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho.

They will have a tricky task ahead of them to bring the cup back, though, as Nordqvist's European team is a vastly experienced one - including some of Europe's all-time leading points scorers.

Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda, Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Esther Henseleit and Nanna Koerstz Madsen all have plenty of Solheim Cup wins on their record. Lottie Woad makes her highly anticipated debut, as do exciting talents Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes.

The 2026 Solheim Cup takes place from September 11-13, with two days of doubles action on the Friday and Saturday before 12 singles matches on Sunday.