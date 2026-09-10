Solheim Cup Weather Forecast 2026: Mixed Conditions Expected At Bernardus Golf

The 20th edition of the Solheim Cup comes from the Netherlands for the first time, with Bernardus Golf hosting the biennial match between Europe and the US.
In the days before the US begins the defence of its title, there was already a sense that we could be in for an unsettled week, as players took part in practice rounds braving the rain on Wednesday, with largely overcast conditions on Thursday.
Any players hoping for the abundant sunshine enjoyed experienced at Spain's Finca Cortesin the last time the Solheim Cup came to Europe are in for a disappointment during the three days of competitive action.
Instead, there is a mixed outlook with wet and gusty conditions at times, although there is some sunshine in the forecast.
So, what exactly does the weather have in store?
Weather Forecast For The Solheim Cup
Friday September 11th
The first tee shot at the Solheim Cup will come at 7:40am local time on Friday, when the opening foursomes session gets underway. That will be followed by an afternoon four-ball session.
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Friday is expected to be largely cloudy, with the chance of some showers throughout the day, although heavy rain is not currently forecast. Gusts of up to 25 mph are also possible, with a high of 68F.
Saturday September 12th
Conditions are set to improve for Saturday's foursomes and four-ball sessions. Some mist or fog could linger in the morning, but it should clear to leave a mainly dry day with some sunny spells and wind gusts of just 8mph. It should be the warmest day, too, with temperatures reaching 71F.
Sunday September 13th
Sunday's singles session, where the final 12 points are available, could see rain for much of the day, but there is still uncertainty over the amount of rainfall. Wind gusts of up to 25mph are forecast with temperatures up to 69F.
Solheim Cup 2026: Forecast Summary
- Friday: Mostly cloudy with a little rain; Low: 50F; High: 68F; Winds: WSW 9 mph G 25 mph
- Saturday: Increasing amounts of sunshine and largely dry; Low: 60F; High: 71F; Winds: SW 8 mph G 17 mph
- Sunday: A chance of rain at various points throughout the day; Low: 53F; High: 69F; Winds: W 10 mph G 25 mph
Bernardus Golf Sunrise And Sunset Times
- Friday: 7:07am-8:04pm
- Saturday: 7:08am-8:02pm
- Sunday: 7:10am-8:00pm
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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