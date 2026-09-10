Solheim Cup Weather Forecast 2026: Mixed Conditions Expected At Bernardus Golf

The 20th edition of the Solheim Cup comes from the Netherlands for the first time, with Bernardus Golf hosting the biennial match between Europe and the US.

In the days before the US begins the defence of its title, there was already a sense that we could be in for an unsettled week, as players took part in practice rounds braving the rain on Wednesday, with largely overcast conditions on Thursday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any players hoping for the abundant sunshine enjoyed experienced at Spain's Finca Cortesin the last time the Solheim Cup came to Europe are in for a disappointment during the three days of competitive action.

Instead, there is a mixed outlook with wet and gusty conditions at times, although there is some sunshine in the forecast.

So, what exactly does the weather have in store?

Weather Forecast For The Solheim Cup

Friday September 11th

The first tee shot at the Solheim Cup will come at 7:40am local time on Friday, when the opening foursomes session gets underway. That will be followed by an afternoon four-ball session.

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Friday is expected to be largely cloudy, with the chance of some showers throughout the day, although heavy rain is not currently forecast. Gusts of up to 25 mph are also possible, with a high of 68F.

Saturday September 12th

Conditions are set to improve for Saturday's foursomes and four-ball sessions. Some mist or fog could linger in the morning, but it should clear to leave a mainly dry day with some sunny spells and wind gusts of just 8mph. It should be the warmest day, too, with temperatures reaching 71F.

Sunday September 13th

Sunday's singles session, where the final 12 points are available, could see rain for much of the day, but there is still uncertainty over the amount of rainfall. Wind gusts of up to 25mph are forecast with temperatures up to 69F.

Solheim Cup 2026: Forecast Summary

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a little rain; Low: 50F; High: 68F; Winds: WSW 9 mph G 25 mph

Mostly cloudy with a little rain; Low: 50F; High: 68F; Winds: WSW 9 mph G 25 mph Saturday: Increasing amounts of sunshine and largely dry; Low: 60F; High: 71F; Winds: SW 8 mph G 17 mph

Increasing amounts of sunshine and largely dry; Low: 60F; High: 71F; Winds: SW 8 mph G 17 mph Sunday: A chance of rain at various points throughout the day; Low: 53F; High: 69F; Winds: W 10 mph G 25 mph

Bernardus Golf Sunrise And Sunset Times