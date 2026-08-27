How To Watch Tour Championship 2026: Free Streams & TV Details For FedEx Cup Final

The top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings are competing for the Tour Championship. All the field start at level par and the tournament winner will be declared the FedExCup champion and win $10m and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

Tour Championship: key information • Dates: August 27–30, 2026 • Venue: East Lake GC, Atlanta, Georgia, USA • Free Stream: CTV 2 (Canada) • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have the most Tour Championship wins, with three. McIlroy is making his ninth successive Tour Championship appearance; Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa their seventh.

Six players are making their Tour Championship debuts, including two PGA Tour rookies, in Kristoffer Reitan and Alex Fitzpatrick. The other debutants are Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee, Alex Smalley, and Ryan Fox.

No player has successfully defended the Tour Championship title, something Tommy Fleetwood ninth in this year’s standings, will be seeking to change.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Tour Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

▶︎ Read More: Tour Championship 2026 Best Bets

Can I watch Tour Championship 2026 for free? Yes - for those in Canada. In Canada CTV 2 will be broadcasting Saturday and Sunday for free. In the US you can also watch at no cost via free trials. YouTube TV's 10-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole tournament for free. DirecTV Stream and Fubo are two alternative free trials that carry both channels. Abroad this weekend and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.

Watch Tour Championship 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Tour Championship 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Tour Championship is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available each day of the tournament showing a combination of the main feed and selected groups and holes.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN Select:

• Thursday-Friday: 11am-6pm

• Saturday: 12.15pm-7pm

• Sunday: 11am-6pm

The Golf Channel is also showing the first two days as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 2.30pm and 1.30pm respectively. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via Paramount+ where you will need the Premium Package ($13.99/month)

You can find the full TV schedule below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (August 27) Round 1 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel) Fri (August 28) Round 2 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel) Sat (August 29) Round 3 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm (CBS) Sun (August 30) Round 4 12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 1.30pm-6pm (CBS)

How to watch Tour Championship 2026 in the UK

The Tour Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch Tour Championship 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Tour Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

How to watch Tour Championship 2026 in Canada

In Canada, live action of the Tour Championship 2026 is being broadcast by CTV 2 and TSN.

CTV 2 is available for free by entering your TV provider login details on Crave.

To access TSN you can either add it to your cable package or stream via TSN+ with subscriptions starting from CA$29.99/month for the Direct streaming package.

Tour Championship Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST).

11am (4pm): Tom Kim, Ryan Fox

Tom Kim, Ryan Fox 11.12am (4.12pm): Justin Rose, Adam Scott

Justin Rose, Adam Scott 11.24am (4.24pm): Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland

Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland 11.36am (4.36pm): Alex Smalley, Alex Fitzpatrick

Alex Smalley, Alex Fitzpatrick 11.48am (4.48pm): Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun

Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun 12.06pm (5.06pm): Patrick Cantlay, Kristoffer Reitan

Patrick Cantlay, Kristoffer Reitan 12.18pm (5.18pm): Ryan Gerard, Gary Woodland

Ryan Gerard, Gary Woodland 12.30pm (5.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama

Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama 12.42pm (5.42pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Russell Henley

Jacob Bridgeman, Russell Henley 12.54pm (5.54pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 1.12pm (6.12pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg

Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg 1.24pm (6.24pm): Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns

Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns 1.36pm (6.36pm): Si Woo Kim, Chris Gotterup

Si Woo Kim, Chris Gotterup 1.48pm (6.48pm): Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young

Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young 2pm (7pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tour Championship 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 27th August - Round One:

US (ET): 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 6.30pm-7.15pm; 10pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Friday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-6pm (TSN Premium)

Friday 28st August - Round Two:

US (ET): 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEST): Saturday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-6pm (TSN Premium)

Saturday 29th August - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm (CBS)

UK (BST): 5pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Sunday: 2am-9am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (TSN Premium), 2.30pm-7pm (TSN3/CTV2)

Sunday 30th August - Round Four:

US (ET):12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 1.30pm-6pm (CBS)

UK (BST): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Monday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-1.30pm (TSN Premium), 1.30pm-6pm (TSN1/CTV2)