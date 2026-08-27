How To Watch Tour Championship 2026: Free Streams & TV Details For FedEx Cup Final
The top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings are competing at East Lake to be crowned FedExCup champion
The top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings are competing for the Tour Championship. All the field start at level par and the tournament winner will be declared the FedExCup champion and win $10m and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.
Tour Championship: key information
• Dates: August 27–30, 2026
• Venue: East Lake GC, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
• Free Stream: CTV 2 (Canada)
• TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have the most Tour Championship wins, with three. McIlroy is making his ninth successive Tour Championship appearance; Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa their seventh.
Six players are making their Tour Championship debuts, including two PGA Tour rookies, in Kristoffer Reitan and Alex Fitzpatrick. The other debutants are Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee, Alex Smalley, and Ryan Fox.
No player has successfully defended the Tour Championship title, something Tommy Fleetwood ninth in this year’s standings, will be seeking to change.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Tour Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.
▶︎ Read More: Tour Championship 2026 Best Bets
Can I watch Tour Championship 2026 for free?
Yes - for those in Canada. In Canada CTV 2 will be broadcasting Saturday and Sunday for free.
In the US you can also watch at no cost via free trials. YouTube TV's 10-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole tournament for free.
DirecTV Stream and Fubo are two alternative free trials that carry both channels.
Abroad this weekend and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.
Watch Tour Championship 2026 from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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How to watch Tour Championship 2026 in the US
In the US this week, TV coverage for the Tour Championship is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.
ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available each day of the tournament showing a combination of the main feed and selected groups and holes.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN Select:
• Thursday-Friday: 11am-6pm
• Saturday: 12.15pm-7pm
• Sunday: 11am-6pm
The Golf Channel is also showing the first two days as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).
CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 2.30pm and 1.30pm respectively. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via Paramount+ where you will need the Premium Package ($13.99/month)
You can find the full TV schedule below.
|
Date
|
Round
|
US Broadcast
|
Thu (August 27)
|
Round 1
|
1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
|
Fri (August 28)
|
Round 2
|
1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
|
Sat (August 29)
|
Round 3
|
1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm (CBS)
|
Sun (August 30)
|
Round 4
|
12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 1.30pm-6pm (CBS)
How to watch Tour Championship 2026 in the UK
The Tour Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.
Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.
How to watch Tour Championship 2026 in Australia
In Australia you can watch the Tour Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.
Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.
How to watch Tour Championship 2026 in Canada
In Canada, live action of the Tour Championship 2026 is being broadcast by CTV 2 and TSN.
CTV 2 is available for free by entering your TV provider login details on Crave.
To access TSN you can either add it to your cable package or stream via TSN+ with subscriptions starting from CA$29.99/month for the Direct streaming package.
Tour Championship Tee Times: First Round
Times in EDT (BST).
- 11am (4pm): Tom Kim, Ryan Fox
- 11.12am (4.12pm): Justin Rose, Adam Scott
- 11.24am (4.24pm): Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland
- 11.36am (4.36pm): Alex Smalley, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 11.48am (4.48pm): Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun
- 12.06pm (5.06pm): Patrick Cantlay, Kristoffer Reitan
- 12.18pm (5.18pm): Ryan Gerard, Gary Woodland
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.42pm (5.42pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Russell Henley
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 1.12pm (6.12pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg
- 1.24pm (6.24pm): Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns
- 1.36pm (6.36pm): Si Woo Kim, Chris Gotterup
- 1.48pm (6.48pm): Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young
- 2pm (7pm): Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
Tour Championship 2026 TV Schedule
Thursday 27th August - Round One:
US (ET): 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 6.30pm-7.15pm; 10pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): Friday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 1pm-6pm (TSN Premium)
Friday 28st August - Round Two:
US (ET): 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEST): Saturday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 1pm-6pm (TSN Premium)
Saturday 29th August - Round Three:
US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm (CBS)
UK (BST): 5pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): Sunday: 2am-9am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)
Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (TSN Premium), 2.30pm-7pm (TSN3/CTV2)
Sunday 30th August - Round Four:
US (ET):12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 1.30pm-6pm (CBS)
UK (BST): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): Monday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)
Canada (ET): 12pm-1.30pm (TSN Premium), 1.30pm-6pm (TSN1/CTV2)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novels, Summer At Tangents, which was one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year for 2024 and nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction, and Crime Wave At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine and website and compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
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