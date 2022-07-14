WATCH: Ian Poulter Holes Longest Ever Televised Putt
The Englishman holed an absolute monster of a putt today, which is now a record.
It was a very mixed day for Englishman Ian Poulter during the first round of the 2022 Open Championship. After getting booed on the first tee (opens in new tab) and nearly hitting his 1st tee shot out of bounds, he would actually shoot a three-under 69 which puts him in a comfortable spot heading into the final three rounds.
The big moment which firmly put him into the red came at the par-4 9th hole where he managed to hole an absolute monster eagle putt. In fact it was such a monster that it has been reported as the longest televised holed putt ever. How long was it exactly? Well it was roughly 160-feet, or put another way, around 54 yards. You can watch it below.
Over 160ft😳#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/ZakuMSVB09July 14, 2022
Poulter celebrated in textbook style by putting his hand to his head, as if he was looking at something very far away, before saying "oh it went in!"
Speaking after the round Poulter said of the putt; "As flat as that green is and from 150 feet, I kind of hit it two cups out to the right. If you can ever figure a line of two cups to the right, I knew it might wander a hair right to left through the middle of the putt. Look, anything inside 6 feet from 150 feet is a helluva putt. So for it to drop is beyond lucky."
He also got asked if it was the longest putt he has ever holed, and he responded by saying; "I mean, that by a mile, but I don't know -- I actually holed one at Woburn jokingly. I was doing a video shoot for OKX, and I holed it from about 100 feet. That was a couple of weeks ago. So 150 feet is a bit longer."
At the time of writing Poulter sits five back of American Cameron Young who leads with a 64. Several big names also had very good rounds as well including Rory McIlroy (66), Cameron Smith (67), Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler (68).
