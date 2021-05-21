The Englishman saw a scoreboard saying he was chasing down the course record at Kiawah Island, which didn't take into account the brutal closing stretch

“Who In The World Would Write That?” – Poulter On “Ironic” PGA Scoreboard

Ian Poulter found himself at six-under-par for the round after 12 holes during his second round at the PGA Championship when he noticed something “ironic” on the scoreboard.

The Englishman had the treacherous closing five holes ahead of him before noticing that the scoreboard said he was on track for the course record.

Kiawah’s final five have played supremely difficult into the wind over the first two days, with Poulter estimating the average score to be four-over for those holes.

Poulter, at six under, would have needed to have played the closing five holes in three under to match Alex Cejka’s course record of 63.

He said: “I got on to 13 and there was a scoreboard in the distance, and it was ironic, it says, Ian Poulter, 6-under through 12 and chasing down a course record, and I just started laughing to myself, like who in the world would write that and put that on a board with that last five holes to play?”

Poulter played the final six holes in four-over-par with four bogeys and two pars to post a two-under 70.

“Anything is possible. But you’re going to need to play that last five in level par, which I really don’t see happening,” he said on whether a score of six-under-par was possible in the conditions.

“If anyone does shoot 6-under par, then major respect. It’s incredible.

“It’s intense. It’s a long round of golf. There’s a lot of waiting.

“Standing on the 17th tee, it was not the best wait, to be honest. It’s not an easy hole as it is, but when you chuck a 15-minute wait in there and you’re staring 3-iron or some form of a hybrid to that green, it’s very difficult.

“To get in the house without spilling too much over those last five was okay.”

The Ryder Cup legend is level par after 36 holes with a shout of winning his maiden Major title at the venue where he was T3rd in 2012.