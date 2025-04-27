'Dumbest Event On The KFT' - Player Labels Tournament 'A Putting Contest On S*** Greens' After Ultra Low-Scoring

We often marvel at the standard of professional golf and, after a nine-under-par cutline at the Veritex Bank Championship, many were left questioning whether it was the quality of the players or the ease of the course that led to the lowest 36-hole cut in Korn Ferry Tour history.

Being played at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas, an eight-under-par tournament total through 36 holes meant you would be packing your bags and leaving for the weekend.

Certainly, the scores were eye-watering and, following the conclusion of the second round, one player who featured in the event wasn't best pleased to be heading home early.

Dumbest event on the KFT. Putting contest on shit greens.April 26, 2025

Responding to a tweet on X/Twitter from @acaseofthegolf1, Alistair Docherty, who finished eight-under in Texas after rounds of 65 and 69, called the tournament the "dumbest event on the KFT," even adding that it's a "putting contest on s*** greens."

The American, who currently has two top 10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025, with the most recent being at last week's LECOM Suncoast Classic, didn't exactly play poorly at the Veritex Bank Championship.

Producing six birdies in a blemish-free first round of 65, Docherty then carded four birdies and two bogeys in a two-under 69, which meant he was part of the 16-man group that finished one shot shy of the weekend.

What's more, it wasn't just Docherty who shared the same sentiment about the course as, further down the post, professional caddie Mike Creed wrote: "Sums up how s*** the course is."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sums up how shit the course isApril 26, 2025

At the halfway stage, Johnny Keefer led the way following rounds of 63 and 61 to leave him 18-under, with Zach James immediately beneath him one shot back following rounds of 60 and 65.

With scoring so low, it meant Moving Day would be pivotal and, thanks to a five-under 66 on Saturday, it meant Keefer just kept his nose in front going into the final day, where he leads by one stroke from three players.

Measuring at 7,010 yards and being a par 71, just over four holes are currently playing over par at Texas Rangers Golf Club, where scoring is so low that it's currently playing at -4.030, equating to a par of around 66-to-67.

Such was the low scoring, Patrick Cover shot a three-under 68 on Saturday and dropped 12 spots down the leaderboard, with the American currently in a share of 16th position.