WATCH: Van Rooyen Destroys Tee Marker And Nearly Takes Out Caddie

The second day of the 103rd PGA Championship was fairly brutal for most of the golfers at Kiawah Island.

With the final 4 holes playing into wind, we watched as the cut mark fell further and further away from par.

The tough scoring conditions clearly got to South African Erik Van Rooyen as he took his frustration out on a nearby tee marker on the 17th hole, nearly taking out Matt Wallace’s caddie with him.

The South African was sat at +6 on the 17th tee, one shot off the cut mark, as his tee shot leaked right and agonisingly trickled into the water.

Watch his reaction to his wet tee shot below.

After one weak swipe at the tee marker, Van Rooyen decided he needed to have another swipe and you can see Matt Wallace’s caddie take evasive action as some debris flies by him.

It appears the iron head also went missing after the second swipe. For his sake, let’s hope he didn’t need that for his last hole of the day.

He ended up making a triple bogey 6 after hitting from the drop zone, ending his chances of making the cut.

The 17th hole has been brutal all week so far, playing half a shot over its par on average at 3.49.

At the end of the round Wallace’s caddie looked to avoid the handshake of Van Rooyen and possibly share a firm word or two with him.

Van Rooyen was in a tidy position after round one, shooting a level par 72.

However, a 3 over par front nine and double bogey 6 on he 15th hole of his second round left him right on the cut line as he entered the most difficult stretch of the Ocean Course.

