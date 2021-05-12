We explain how to play the 2021 PGA Championship course in South Carolina

How To Play Kiawah Island Ocean Course

The PGA Championship returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for 2021, after hosting the same Major in 2012, and we detail how to play the course.

The championship remains on a public course this year, following Bethpage Black in 2019 and TPC Harding Park in 2020.

Based at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, the Ocean Course is found within a holiday complex and the course ranks 4th in Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses list.

The resort provides spectacular views, with the island lying directly on the east coast of South Carolina next to the Atlantic Ocean.

The question still remains: how do you play at Kiawah Island, and specifically the Ocean Course?

How To Play Kiawah Island Ocean Course

Designed by Pete and Alice Dye for the 1991 Ryder Cup, the Ocean Course is Kiawah Island’s newest and fifth golf course.

Also contained within the golf resort are courses Turtle Point, Osprey Point, Oak Point and Cougar Point.

Offering tremendous scenery, all courses are open to the public for an expensive green fee.

Although not inaccessible, green fees at the Ocean Course cost $383.

Resort guests can play at the courses at a discounted rate and there are a number of packages available to play more than one of Kiawah Island’s courses.

The public can access tee times either online or by calling the resort, without knowing a member of the club.

Therefore, Kiawah Island’s golf courses are more accessible than most courses hosted in the four Majors, albeit it doesn’t come cheap.

A night’s stay in the resort’s hotel costs between $600 and $1000, while there are also villas available too.

The resort also contains multiple pool complexes, tennis courts and a nature programme due to the island’s natural wildlife.

Located to the south west of Charleston, it takes 40 minutes to reach the resort from the South Carolina city.

With the resort further inland, reaching the Ocean Course takes an additional 20 minutes.

It is one of three hugely popular areas to play golf in along the South Carolina coast along with Hilton Head Island to the south and Myrtle Beach to the north.