PGA Championship TV Coverage 2021

Make sure you miss none of the action from the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, host of the PGA Championship.

2021’s edition of the PGA Championship has come around quickly. It does not seem that long ago Collin Morikawa was hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy aloft at TPC Harding Park and yet here we are.

The venue in 2021 is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, a track synonymous with the Ryder Cup and Rory McIlroy’s PGA Championship win in 2012.

Speaking of Rory, he is one of the key stories heading into the week. He recently got back into the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour and will be looking to collect his 5th Major title at the venue he won at by eight strokes.

Jordan Spieth is another player to look out for as he looks to complete the career Grand Slam, and another storyline is Dustin Johnson’s health after he withdrew last week citing a knee injury.

The course will undoubtedly look as good as ever, and with so many players competing at a high level at the moment, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it!

Below are all the TV coverage details to make sure that does not happen.

One of the best ways to watch the action will be through Sky Sports. Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channels.

There are a couple of avenues you can go down here:

Sadly the BBC will show no live coverage from the event

That way you will have access to the event anywhere in the world.

Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week.

BBC PGA Championship Coverage

The BBC will show no live coverage of the event and BBC Radio 5 Live coverage will only cover a couple of days play.

Thursday 9pm-10.30pm BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday 9pm-1am BBC Radio 5 Live

PGA Championship Coverage In The US

The coverage in the United States will be shared between ESPN and CBS this week.

Thursday 7am-1pm (ESPN+), 1pm-7pm (ESPN)

Friday 7am-1pm (ESPN+), 1pm-7pm (ESPN)

Saturday 8am-10am (ESPN+), 10am-1pm (ESPN), 1pm-7pm CBS

Sunday 8am-10am (ESPN+), 10am-1pm (ESPN), 1pm-7pm CBS

ESPN will televise the majority of the golf but CBS will televise the crucial moments over the weekend just as the tournament starts heating up.

Bearing this in mind CBS All Access is a comprehensive coverage choice as it is available from just $5.99 and offers a free 7-day trial too.

Make sure you miss none of the PGA Championship with all the details above.