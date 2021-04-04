The tunnel was built in 2020 and will connect people to the new state-of-the-art compound.

What Is The Tunnel At Augusta National

There have been many changes to Augusta National in the last few years, some changes include the lengthening of the fifth hole in 2019 and the completion of a 120-foot-long tunnel underneath the busy Washington Road.

The plan for the tunnel was announced by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley in 2019;

“With the much appreciated support of the city of Augusta and the state of Georgia, this summer we will begin a multi-year development of a portion of our property north of Washington Road,” Ridley said prior to the start of construction in the spring of 2019.

“Site work already is underway, and in a matter of weeks, we will commence construction of a tunnel connecting an area near Gate 1 to new development on the north side of the road. This project is the first of its kind in the state of Georgia. Thanks to modern engineering, we will be able to excavate under Washington Road without any impact to the flow of traffic above.”

What is the tunnel leading to I hear you ask? Well it will connect the course to the new 40-acre “Global Broadcast Village”, a television and digital compound.

The tunnel is 26 feet deep, 120 feet long and the club also acknowledged they would add 200 pines, oaks and holly to the renovated area.

