Church Pew Bunker: Oakmont’s Famous And Fearsome Sand Trap
The Church Pew bunker is one of the most famous, and intimidating, in golf, with the 110-yard long stretch of sand playing its part in previous Major championships
There are many famous bunkers in golf, with one of those featuring at this week's venue for the 125th US Open.
Taking place at Oakmont Country Club, the course possesses a number of unique features, such as the practice putting green sharing the same stretch of turf as the ninth green.
However, it is the sand we are more interested in, particularly the Church Pew Bunker that lies between the third and the fourth fairways.
Measuring 110-yards long and 42-yards wide, it spans 26,000-feet and features 13 pews that are all three-feet tall, making the tee shots on the third and fourth holes that little bit more daunting.
In terms of their history, the course was opened in 1903 and, to start with, there were six individual bunkers. However, over time, that design has changed to the one that we know today.
Oakmont has staged 10 US Opens throughout its history and, in terms of the six bunkers, they were converted to six pews between 1927 and 1935, with more pews added over time. At the 1962 US Open, one more was added, with four added in 1994 and 2007.
For 2025, following a course renovation, two more pews have been added to the bunker, bringing the number up to 13.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
It is believed that the design and inspiration of the Church Pew Bunker came from Oakmont's founder, Henry Clay Fownes, who got the idea from a similar trap at Springhaven Club in Philadelphia.
Like any bunker, where you finish in the Church Pew will play a big part in what shot you having coming up.
In 2007, Tiger Woods found the Church Pew and, although he got his golf ball out of the bunker, his shot went over the back of the green. He would make a double bogey and that would ultimately cost him a shot at the championship.
How did the Church Pew Bunker gets it name?
Reportedly, the Church Pew name was derived from the 1962 US Open, with the shape and layout resembling the benches that you would find in a church.
Originally, the bunker was known as 'snake mounds' due to its appearance but, since then, it has been changed to Church Pew.
How big is the Church Pew Bunker?
The Church Pew Bunker is 110-yards long, 42-yards wide and spans 26,000-feet. Apparently, it also consists of 550,000 tonnes of sand!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'And Then I’m Going Fishing’ - Dustin Johnson Reveals Retirement Plans But Maintains He Isn’t Done Yet
After his success at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, Dustin Johnson believes he can still compete at the top level and get back to his best before retiring to the fishing lakes
-
The US Open Is Here - These Are 14 Of My Favorite Limited Edition Collections
Excitement ahead of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is at fever pitch, partly thanks to these very cool special edition releases from the biggest brands in the sport.
-
'And Then I’m Going Fishing’ - Dustin Johnson Reveals Retirement Plans But Maintains He Isn’t Done Yet
After his success at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, Dustin Johnson believes he can still compete at the top level and get back to his best before retiring to the fishing lakes
-
'That's Hard To Take' - Shane Lowry Opens Up On Disappointment Of Near-Misses
The 148th Open Champion is hoping to break his win drought at the 2025 US Open, citing he thinks 'it’s the best I’ve ever been' going into this week's major
-
Only Four Players (Out Of 312) Have Scored Under Par For The Week In The Last Two US Opens At Oakmont. What Have The Winning Scores Been At "The Beast"?
Oakmont is known as "the beast" because of the challenge it poses - so what have the winning scores been here on the previous nine occasions?
-
How Much Does A Membership Cost At Oakmont Country Club?
Oakmont Country Club hosts its 10th US Open in 2025 and, if you are interested in becoming a member of its historic layout, it'll cost you a sizeable amount
-
Why Tiger Woods Isn’t Playing In The 2025 US Open
The three-time US Open champion isn’t in the field for the Oakmont Major, but why is that?
-
Collin Morikawa Thought His 9-Wood Was 'Like Cheating'... Until He Faced The Oakmont Rough
The two-time Major winner admitted that some lies are unplayable from the brutal Oakmont rough, even with his trusty 9-wood
-
How To Watch The US Open Golf 2025: TV Coverage, Streaming, Broadcasters
All the details on how to watch US Open golf online and on TV from anywhere, as the third Major of 2025 takes place at one of the world's most famous courses, Oakmont
-
The Stats That Show Rory McIlroy Shouldn't Be Overlooked At Oakmont
Rory McIlroy has drifted in the markets for the US Open after missing the cut last week, but history suggests he may be worth keeping on side at Oakmont