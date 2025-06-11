Church Pew Bunker: Oakmont’s Famous And Fearsome Sand Trap

There are many famous bunkers in golf, with one of those featuring at this week's venue for the 125th US Open.

Taking place at Oakmont Country Club, the course possesses a number of unique features, such as the practice putting green sharing the same stretch of turf as the ninth green.

However, it is the sand we are more interested in, particularly the Church Pew Bunker that lies between the third and the fourth fairways.

Measuring 110-yards long and 42-yards wide, it spans 26,000-feet and features 13 pews that are all three-feet tall, making the tee shots on the third and fourth holes that little bit more daunting.

In terms of their history, the course was opened in 1903 and, to start with, there were six individual bunkers. However, over time, that design has changed to the one that we know today.

Oakmont has staged 10 US Opens throughout its history and, in terms of the six bunkers, they were converted to six pews between 1927 and 1935, with more pews added over time. At the 1962 US Open, one more was added, with four added in 1994 and 2007.

For 2025, following a course renovation, two more pews have been added to the bunker, bringing the number up to 13.

It is believed that the design and inspiration of the Church Pew Bunker came from Oakmont's founder, Henry Clay Fownes, who got the idea from a similar trap at Springhaven Club in Philadelphia.

Like any bunker, where you finish in the Church Pew will play a big part in what shot you having coming up.

In 2007, Tiger Woods found the Church Pew and, although he got his golf ball out of the bunker, his shot went over the back of the green. He would make a double bogey and that would ultimately cost him a shot at the championship.

How did the Church Pew Bunker gets it name?

Reportedly, the Church Pew name was derived from the 1962 US Open, with the shape and layout resembling the benches that you would find in a church.

Originally, the bunker was known as 'snake mounds' due to its appearance but, since then, it has been changed to Church Pew.

How big is the Church Pew Bunker?

The Church Pew Bunker is 110-yards long, 42-yards wide and spans 26,000-feet. Apparently, it also consists of 550,000 tonnes of sand!