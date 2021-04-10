The winner will pick up a cheque for $2.07m along with the Green Jacket

Masters Prize Money 2021 – $11.5m Total Purse

The prize money for The Masters has remained the same for 2021 with a total purse of $11.5m.

The Green Jacket winner will take home $2.07m, with the runner-up winning a cool $1.242m.

In terms of the four golf Majors, The Masters is second to the US Open in terms of total purse, with the US Open’s prize money at $12.5m – the winner’s cheque is $2.25m.

The 2020 PGA Championship prize money was $11m, with the winner Collin Morikawa picking up $1.98m.

The Open Championship’s total purse was $10.75m in 2019, with $1.93m going to the Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry.

Here’s what the competitors will be winning at Augusta National this week…

Masters Prize Money 2021

1. $2,070,000

2. $1,242,000

3. $782,000

4. $552,000

5. $460,000

6. $414,000

7. $385,250

8. $356,500

9. $333,500

10. $310,500

11. $287,500

12. $264,500

13. $241,500

14. $218,500

15. $207,000

16. $195,500

17. $184,000

18. $172,500

19. $161,000

20. $149,500

21. $138,000

22. $128,800

23. $119,600

24. $110,400

25. $101,200

26. $92,000

27. $88,550

28. $85,100

29. $81,650

30. $78,200

31. $74,750

32. $71,300

33. $67,850

34. $64,975

35. $62,100

36. $59,225

37. $56,350

38. $54,050

39. $51,750

40. $49,450

41. $47,150

42. $44,850

43. $42,550

44. $40,250

45. $37,950

46. $35,650

47. $33,350

48. $31,510

49. $29,900

50. $28,980

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on the scores.