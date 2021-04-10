The winner will pick up a cheque for $2.07m along with the Green Jacket
Masters Prize Money 2021 – $11.5m Total Purse
The prize money for The Masters has remained the same for 2021 with a total purse of $11.5m.
The Green Jacket winner will take home $2.07m, with the runner-up winning a cool $1.242m.
In terms of the four golf Majors, The Masters is second to the US Open in terms of total purse, with the US Open’s prize money at $12.5m – the winner’s cheque is $2.25m.
The 2020 PGA Championship prize money was $11m, with the winner Collin Morikawa picking up $1.98m.
The Open Championship’s total purse was $10.75m in 2019, with $1.93m going to the Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry.
Here’s what the competitors will be winning at Augusta National this week…
Masters Prize Money 2021
1. $2,070,000
2. $1,242,000
3. $782,000
4. $552,000
5. $460,000
6. $414,000
7. $385,250
8. $356,500
9. $333,500
10. $310,500
11. $287,500
12. $264,500
13. $241,500
14. $218,500
15. $207,000
16. $195,500
17. $184,000
18. $172,500
19. $161,000
20. $149,500
21. $138,000
22. $128,800
23. $119,600
24. $110,400
25. $101,200
26. $92,000
27. $88,550
28. $85,100
29. $81,650
30. $78,200
31. $74,750
32. $71,300
33. $67,850
34. $64,975
35. $62,100
36. $59,225
37. $56,350
38. $54,050
39. $51,750
40. $49,450
41. $47,150
42. $44,850
43. $42,550
44. $40,250
45. $37,950
46. $35,650
47. $33,350
48. $31,510
49. $29,900
50. $28,980
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on the scores.