It truly is a tradition like no other, so how much crystal did this year's Masters competitors walk away with?

How Much Crystal Was Won At This Year’s Masters?

As well as the chance to become a Masters champion and don the famous green jacket, another unique trait of the tournament is the awarding of various crystal mementos for eagles, holes-in-one, and each round’s low score.

It’s a much-loved aspect of the Masters that first became a tradition back in 1954 and means that, even when out of contention, there’s always something to play for at Augusta National.

So, how much crystal was handed out this year?

Starting with eagles (excluding holes-in-one) for which a pair of crystal highball glasses are awarded. There were 28 made in total across the four days, with eventual champion Hideki Matsuyama recording three – the most of anyone.

Nine were made on Friday – the most of any day – while Saturday yielded the lowest return with just four. Eight and seven were scored on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

During the tournament, the eagles were shared fairly evenly across the four par-5s, with 13 seeing the most action with eight and 15 the least with six. Seven were made on both the second and eighth.

Moving on to the crystal vase, awarded to those who post the lowest score of each round.

On Thursday, that honour was Justin Rose’s as the Englishman played his final 11 holes in nine-under to take the early lead with a 65. Two were handed out for the second round as Tony Finau and Bernd Wiesberger both shot six-under 66s.

Matsuyama was the big mover on Saturday, vaulting himself into a four-shot lead by way of a third-round 65 and, last but not least, Jon Rahm’s Sunday 66 meant he could take back some crystal to his newborn baby.

Finally, there were two holes-in-one made for which a crystal bowl is the prize. And surprisingly, none came at the usual Sunday hole location on the par-3 16th.

Instead, Tommy Fleetwood struck his on Thursday to a front flag on 16 while Corey Conners made his at the sixth hole on Saturday to put himself right in the mix near the top of the leaderboard at the time.

As well as capping off an historic one-shot victory, Matsuyama also tied Ken Venturi’s 1956 record for the most trophies won at a single Masters with six.

Jack Nicklaus, who has the most Masters titles, also has the most trophies, capturing 53 during his career.