WATCH: Horschel Takes A Tumble Before Making Par From Rae’s Creek

The American removed his socks and shoes to play his third shot out of Rae's Creek on the 13th

Horschel Takes A Tumble Before Making Par From Rae’s Creek

American Billy Horschel ensured his third round of this year’s Masters would live long in the memory as he took an unfortunate tumble on the front bank that guards the 13th green at Augusta National.

After hitting his second on the par-5 into the creek, the 34-year-old removed his socks and shoes, rolled up his trousers to his knees, before going onto the green to analyse the upcoming shot.

However, with a little moisture in the ground, Horschel lost his footing as he returned to his ball, with the moment drawing some laughter from the limited crowd, and playing partner Phil Mickelson.

To make matters worse, the WGC-Dell Match Play champion had opted for a pair of white trousers on moving day at Augusta, with his attention immediately turning to the potential grass stain he’d be sporting for the remaining five holes.

Check out the moment for yourself below:

To his credit, Horschel went on to make par to remain two-over for his round.

After following that with a bogey on the difficult par-4 14th, the American added a two-putt birdie on the 15th before holing from 42 feet on the 16th to make it two in a row.

He closed out his round with two pars for a one-over-par round of 73, leaving him on four-over for the tournament, having made the cut on the number.

He is currently in a tie for 49th place at the time of writing, but with the wind expected to increase as the day goes on, he could find himself higher up the leaderboard by the end of play.

After rounds of 65 and 72, Justin Rose takes a one-shot lead into the third round as he looks to add a green jacket to the US Open title he won in 2013.