'You Just Don't See Guys Like Scottie Scheffler And Xander Schauffele, From The Middle Of The Fairway, Hit It 40 Yards Offline' - PGA Of America Questioned Over Preferred Lies Decision

Scheffler and Schauffele both found water after appearing to have mud balls, less than a day after the PGA of America said it was confident that Quail Hollow was drying out

Scottie Scheffler looks on while resting on his putter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

It was a very wet start to PGA Championship week as torrential rain bucketed it down on Monday and further rain followed at times throughout Tuesday.

The Quail Hollow weather has led to a soft course that is playing even longer than its official yardage, which should benefit the biggest hitters in the field. A by-product of the wetter conditions means that there was always a risk of mud balls coming into play, but the PGA of America was confident that the course was dry enough to avoid playing 'lift, clean and place.'

"We do not plan to play preferred lies. The playing surfaces are outstanding and are drying by the hour. We are mowing the fairways this evening," the PGA of America said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"We are looking forward to an exciting opening round to the 107th PGA Championship."

Big championships like to avoid lift, clean and place on the fairways as it allows players to clean their golf balls and place them on perfect lies, while it also means that any records broken are unofficial or at least carry an asterisk.

While the organizers said that the course was drying by the hour, it appeared that both World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele, while playing in the marquee grouping on Thursday morning, experienced mud-balls on the 16th hole.

The pair both found the fairway before their long iron shots hooked well left into the water guarding the green on the brutal 535 yard par 4. It seemed like mud had made its way onto their golf balls and dragged them into the penalty area, with both men making double bogey.

The Sky Sports Golf team had much to say on the potential mud balls, taking the view that implementing lift, clean and place would have done no harm on Thursday.

"Lift clean and place they did it at Baltusrol, Jimmy Walker's year, so it's just one day," Wayne Riley said on Sky Sports Golf.

"Look I'm not here to tell anybody how to run a championship, a great championship such as things but sometimes you're playing the Green Mile and you're having a crack and you're playing with mud on your ball after thumping one down there 312 off the tee. I wonder."

"I agree with you Wayne, I mean I don't think it would have had any mark on the championship by playing it just the first day knowing full well they're supposed to have clear skies the rest of the week," 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem said.

Renowned coach Claude Harmon III, also on commentary for Sky Sports, took the same view.

"I agree with what you're saying there Beemer, you just don't see guys like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele from the middle of the fairway hit it 40 yards offline."

Mark Calcavecchia posted on X that he "couldn't believe" the PGA of America did not implement preferred lies and described it as "mud ball city."

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

