The World No.5 is in much better health now after discovering the mystery illness was down to his oxygen levels

DeChambeau Reveals Change Of Breathing Helped Masters Dizziness

Bryson DeChambeau struggled with his health during the 2020 Masters, where he took a Covid test due to feeling dizzy.

It was an unknown illness at the time, although he has now revealed that changing his breathing solved the problem.

After going through CT scans, X-rays and heart inspections, it turned out it was actually down to his oxygen levels.

The Golfing Scientist struggled to a T34th finish at Augusta in November, and the World No.5 returns this week in much better health.

“It’s a lot better, way better. There were some interesting things that went on,” DeChambeau told media ahead of the 2021 Masters.

Related: Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021

“Took about four or five months to figure out what it was.

“We went through CT scans, X-rays, cardioid measurement. We had ultrasound on my heart. We had measurement of the blood vessels on my neck. You name it, we did it, sinus, CT scan measurements, infection checks and everything.

“And we couldn’t find anything. There was literally nothing.

“Then one day I was talking with Neuropeak, and we went over a couple things with the brain.

“Obviously the brain was stressed still and wasn’t feeling that great. And they were like, well, let’s check out your oxygen levels.

“We never measured oxygen levels or anything like that, and there was something there.

Related: Masters TV Coverage 2021

“And immediately from after changing the way I was breathing, the way I was feeling that day from breathing, it took it out. It literally just went away.

“So very blessed to be able to have somebody that works hard in helping me figure out my body, and they were able to help me out in that regard.

“Ever since then, I’ve been okay. So knock-on-wood.”

Bryson is amongst the favourites to win the Green Jacket this weekend, which would be his second Major title after victory at the 2020 US Open.