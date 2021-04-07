A birds-eye look at the home of The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Course Map

Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most revered courses in the world.

The Masters venue is a favourite amongst golf fans, with many of us knowing each hole just as well as we know the holes at our home club.

But how well do we actually know the property?

Do you know where the clubhouse is? Where Amen Corner lies? Where the Par 3 course is?

Check out this superb illustration from a birds-eye view and see if you can map out the holes yourself…

As you can see, the Par 3 course is on your left as you drive down Magnolia Lane, with the iconic clubhouse ahead and the incredible driving range to your right.

The famed Amen Corner and Rae’s Creek lies in the far corner, which is actually to the south of the property, as shown below in this Google Maps screenshot:

As you can see, the course is pictured out of season before the over-seeding begins to get the fairways that lush green colour we see each and every April.

The club closes for part of the year due to the extremely hot Augusta summers, allowing works to take place to get in great shape for fall, winter and spring golf.

Augusta National is situated just to the north of the city of Augusta, with the neighbouring Augusta Country Club bordering just south.

Rae’s Creek, which runs through Amen Corner in front of the 12th green, actually runs through Augusta Country Club too and guards one of the greens on the Par 72 Donald Ross design.