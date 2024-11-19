Tom Abbott Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster

Tom Abbott was born and raised in England, but he's made a name for himself in the US as a broadcaster for both NBC Sports and the Golf Channel, having graduated in 2004 and joined the latter network just a year later.

In the ensuing time, he has covered some of the most prestigious events in both the men's and women's game.

Here are 15 things to know about the popular Londoner.

1. Tom Abbott was born in London, England on 7 December 1981

2. As a youngster, he was a keen golfer and represented Surrey at Junior and Men's level. He also played for the England Schools' golf team.

3. He attended Mercer University in Georgia and graduated in 2004 with a degree in Media Business.

4. While there, he played for its golf team.

5. Also during his time at the university, Abbott created an on-campus television channel named Mercer99.

6. His first full-time job in broadcasting came at WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia.

7. In November 2005 Abbott joined the Golf Channel, initially as a reporter and presenter for its UK channel, which went off air at the end of 2007.

8. He has been a presenter and commentator on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LPGA Tour for both NBC Sports and the Golf Channel

9. In 2014, Abbott worked for the BBC during coverage of the Women’s Open.

10. In October 2015, Abbott was inducted into the Mercer Athletic Hall of Fame.

11. By the age of 33, he had covered the Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup, the Presidents Cup and the Walker Cup. Abbott has also covered Majors including the US Women’s Open and KPMG Women's PGA Championship for NBC Sports.

12. He hosted 11 seasons of the Golf Channel’s The Big Break.

13. Abbott was part of the NBC Sports broadcast team for the 2016 Olympics golf coverage – he has worked on the golf coverage for each of the Olympics since.

14. He was also part of NBC’s Winter Olympic coverage as a biathlon reporter and interviewer in Beijing in 2022.

15. He is currently a hole announcer and play-by-play host for the Golf Channel’s LPGA Tour coverage, as well as some PGA Tour events.