Tom Abbott Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
London-born broadcaster Tom Abbott has built an impressive resume since joining the Golf Channel in 2005 - here are 15 things to know about him
Tom Abbott was born and raised in England, but he's made a name for himself in the US as a broadcaster for both NBC Sports and the Golf Channel, having graduated in 2004 and joined the latter network just a year later.
In the ensuing time, he has covered some of the most prestigious events in both the men's and women's game.
Here are 15 things to know about the popular Londoner.
1. Tom Abbott was born in London, England on 7 December 1981
2. As a youngster, he was a keen golfer and represented Surrey at Junior and Men's level. He also played for the England Schools' golf team.
3. He attended Mercer University in Georgia and graduated in 2004 with a degree in Media Business.
4. While there, he played for its golf team.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. Also during his time at the university, Abbott created an on-campus television channel named Mercer99.
6. His first full-time job in broadcasting came at WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia.
7. In November 2005 Abbott joined the Golf Channel, initially as a reporter and presenter for its UK channel, which went off air at the end of 2007.
8. He has been a presenter and commentator on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LPGA Tour for both NBC Sports and the Golf Channel
9. In 2014, Abbott worked for the BBC during coverage of the Women’s Open.
10. In October 2015, Abbott was inducted into the Mercer Athletic Hall of Fame.
11. By the age of 33, he had covered the Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup, the Presidents Cup and the Walker Cup. Abbott has also covered Majors including the US Women’s Open and KPMG Women's PGA Championship for NBC Sports.
12. He hosted 11 seasons of the Golf Channel’s The Big Break.
13. Abbott was part of the NBC Sports broadcast team for the 2016 Olympics golf coverage – he has worked on the golf coverage for each of the Olympics since.
14. He was also part of NBC’s Winter Olympic coverage as a biathlon reporter and interviewer in Beijing in 2022.
15. He is currently a hole announcer and play-by-play host for the Golf Channel’s LPGA Tour coverage, as well as some PGA Tour events.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The RSM Classic Picks, Predictions And Odds
As the 2024 PGA Tour season reaches its conclusion, four of the Golf Monthly team have picked out a couple of players each we think will do well at The RSM Classic
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Grant Boone Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Grant Boone has worked for a variety of networks in a hugely successful broadcasting career - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Grant Boone Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Grant Boone has worked for a variety of networks in a hugely successful broadcasting career - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mike Tirico Facts: 16 Things To Know About The Broadcasting Legend
The American sports commentator stands at the top echelon of broadcasting
By Michael Weston Published
-
Curt Byrum Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Curt Bryrum went from PGA Tour-winning pro to a career in broadcasting - here are 15 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
John Wood Facts: 10 Things To Know About The NBC Sports Broadcaster
John Wood had a career in the game long before he joined NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team – here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Steve Sands Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Steve Sands has been a familiar face on the Golf Channel for over two decades - here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tim Barter Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Broadcaster
Tim Barter has been a mainstay of Sky Sports' golf broadcast team for over three decades - here are 10 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Andrew Coltart Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Commentator
Andrew Coltart swapped a professional golf career for one behind the mic in 2011 - here are 15 things to know about the Scot
By Mike Hall Published
-
Paul Azinger Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Major-Winning Broadcaster
Paul Azinger had a successful playing career before moving into broadcasting - here are 20 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published