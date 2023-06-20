KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Purse And Prize Money 2023

A lucrative prize fund is on offer for the second Major of the year at Baltusrol Golf Club

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship trophy
A purse of $9m is available in the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After the first Major of the year, The Chevron Championship, featured its largest purse of all time at $5.1m, an even more attractive prize fund is on offer for the one that follows it, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Players will compete for a purse of $9m, which matches the money on offer in 2022.

That represented a huge leap for a tournament that offered $4.5m just a year earlier, so even though it hasn’t increased in 2023, it remains one of the most lucrative events in the women’s game. Last year’s purse was also the second highest of the year, with only the US Women’s Open offering more, at $10m.

The tournament has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years following a 2015 alliance between the PGA of America, KPMG and LPGA. As a result, this year's purse is $6.75m more than just nine years ago.

The prize fund is another sign that the status of the women’s game is at an all-time high. That’s also reflected in the venue for the tournament, Baltusrol Golf Club, which is one of the most famous and exclusive in the US, and has hosted a range of Majors over the years including seven US Opens and two PGA Championships.

In 2022, In Gee Chun claimed her third Major title with a one-shot victory over Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee at Congressional. That achievement banked her $1.35m. Whoever wins this year will surely have her work cut out among a top-class field that includes 19 of the world’s top 20, with only Japanese player Miyu Yamashita missing out.

Other previous winners of the tournament include Nelly Korda, Kim Sei-Young and Hannah Green, while much of the attention will be on the player at the top of the world rankings Jin Young Ko, who already has two wins to her name in 2023.

Here is last year's distribution for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Prize Money (2022)

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,350,000
2nd$848,929
3rd$615,838
4th$476,398
5th$383,448
6th$313,729
7th$262,603
8th$230,071
9th$206,831
10th$188,237
11th$174,290
12th$162,670
13th$152,445
14th$143,152
15th$134,784
16th$127,348
17th$120,845
18th$115,266
19th$110,620
20th$106,898 =
21st$103,185
22nd$99,462
23rd$95,749
24th$92,026
25th$88,775
26th$85,524
27th$82,263
28th$79,012
29th$75,760
30th$72,971
31st$70,181
32nd$67,392
33rd$64,602
34th$61,813
35th$59,494
36th$57,167
37th$54,848
38th$52,521
39th$50,193
40th$48,336
41st$46,480
42nd$44,623
43rd$42,757
44th$40,901
45th$39,506
46th$38,111
47th$36,716
48th$35,322
49th$33,927
50th$32,532
51st$31,608
52nd$30,675
53rd$29,743
54th$28,819
55th$27,886
56th$26,953
57th$26,029
58th$25,096
59th$24,173
60th$23,240
61st$22,778
62nd$22,307
63rd$21,845
64th$21,383
65th$20,912
