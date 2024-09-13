Todd Clements Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Since turning professional in 2018, Todd Clements has been steadily making a name for himself, and earned his maiden DP World Tour win in his maiden season on the circuit. Get to know him a little better here with 15 facts about the Englishman.

Todd Clements Facts

1. Todd Clements was born on 28 August 1996 in Colchester, England.

2. He joined the MENA Tour as an amateur in 2016.

3. He won the English Amateur Championship in 2017.

4. A year later, he played for Great Britain & Ireland in the St Andrews Trophy and Europe in the Bonallack Trophy.

5. He turned professional in 2018, with his first win coming in the Saudi Open.

6. In 2019, he joined the PGA EuroPro Tour, where he recorded his first win the following May in the IFX Payments Championship.

7. A second win on the circuit later that year helped him finish fifth on the Order of Merit and earn his Challenge Tour card.

8. After victory in the 2022 Irish Challenge, he earned his DP World Tour card for the 2023 season.

9. His first DP World Tour triumph wasn't far behind when he won the D+D Real Czech Masters in August that year. Afterwards, he described his closing 63 as the round of his life.

Todd Clements bagged his maiden DP World Tour win in the 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He hit a hole-in-one on his 28th birthday during the 2024 Betfred British Masters at The Belfry - the sixth of his career. He was given a bottle of champagne for the achievement.

Todd Clements won a bottle of champagne after an ace at the Betfred British Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. He has a clothing deal with J. Lindeberg.

12. He is an ambassador for Titleist Golf.

13. Clement is in a relationship with LET and LPGA Tour star Olivia Cowan.

14. They were paired together in the final round of the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

15. He is a fan of West Ham United Premier League soccer club.

Todd Clements Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name Todd Clements Born 29 August 1996 - Colchester, England Turned Pro 2018 Current Tour DP World Tour Former Tours MENA Tour, Challenge Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour DP World Tour Wins 1 Career High World Ranking 175th

Todd Clements Professional Wins