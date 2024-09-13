Todd Clements Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
English DP World Tour star Todd Clements is building a solid professional career - here are some facts you may not know about him
Since turning professional in 2018, Todd Clements has been steadily making a name for himself, and earned his maiden DP World Tour win in his maiden season on the circuit. Get to know him a little better here with 15 facts about the Englishman.
Todd Clements Facts
1. Todd Clements was born on 28 August 1996 in Colchester, England.
2. He joined the MENA Tour as an amateur in 2016.
3. He won the English Amateur Championship in 2017.
4. A year later, he played for Great Britain & Ireland in the St Andrews Trophy and Europe in the Bonallack Trophy.
5. He turned professional in 2018, with his first win coming in the Saudi Open.
6. In 2019, he joined the PGA EuroPro Tour, where he recorded his first win the following May in the IFX Payments Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. A second win on the circuit later that year helped him finish fifth on the Order of Merit and earn his Challenge Tour card.
8. After victory in the 2022 Irish Challenge, he earned his DP World Tour card for the 2023 season.
9. His first DP World Tour triumph wasn't far behind when he won the D+D Real Czech Masters in August that year. Afterwards, he described his closing 63 as the round of his life.
10. He hit a hole-in-one on his 28th birthday during the 2024 Betfred British Masters at The Belfry - the sixth of his career. He was given a bottle of champagne for the achievement.
11. He has a clothing deal with J. Lindeberg.
12. He is an ambassador for Titleist Golf.
13. Clement is in a relationship with LET and LPGA Tour star Olivia Cowan.
14. They were paired together in the final round of the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.
15. He is a fan of West Ham United Premier League soccer club.
Todd Clements Bio
|Full Name
|Todd Clements
|Born
|29 August 1996 - Colchester, England
|Turned Pro
|2018
|Current Tour
|DP World Tour
|Former Tours
|MENA Tour, Challenge Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour
|DP World Tour Wins
|1
|Career High World Ranking
|175th
Todd Clements Professional Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|N/A
|2018 Saudi Open
|-8 (2 shots)
|PGA EuroPro Tour
|2019 IFX Payments Championship
|-16 (2 shots)
|PGA EuroPro Tour
|2019 Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa
|-10 (1 shot)
|Challenge Tour
|2022 Irish Challenge
|-19 (6 shots)
|DP World Tour
|2023 D+D Real Czech Masters
|-22 (1 shot)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Patrick Reed Among Three LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event
Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The 6 Most Popular Driver Models Used On The PGA Tour
Most golf fans could list the top players in the world for ball striking off the tee, but what drivers do they use and which are most popular on the PGA Tour?
By Barry Plummer Published