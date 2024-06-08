Couple Paired Together For Final Round Of Scandinavian Mixed
Olivia Cowan and Todd Clements have been paired together for the final round of the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and LET event the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed
The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is a unique event that sees players from the LET and DP World Tour compete for the same prize. However, the final round of the 2024 edition is set to be even more special thanks to one of the pairings.
LET star Olivia Cowan and DP World Tour pro Todd Clements are in a relationship, and, as first reported by Sporting Life's Ben Coley, they have been paired together, with the couple beginning their final rounds at 8.45am local time.
Clements and Cowan, to my knowledge the only cross-tour couple in the Scandinavian Mixed, are paired together tomorrow. Amazing.June 8, 2024
The pair are currently both T50 at three-under after each shot 71 in the third round at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Sweden in a tournament that, before the cut, saw 78 men from the DP World Tour and 78 women from the LET tee it up.
However, the chances of either of the players getting their hands on the trophy and first prize of $330,330 are remote after Sebastian Soderberg’s 66 left him 18 shots ahead of the pair at the top of the leaderboard.
Cowan, whose one win on the LET Tour came in the 2022 Hero Women’s Indian Open, has previously caddied for 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters champion Clements. However, it is thought this is the first time they have been paired together in a tournament.
German Cowan and Englishman Clements aren’t the only couple playing at this week’s event. American Sean Crocker is in a relationship with Swede Isabella Deilert. However, while 2022 Hero Open champion Crocker has made it to the final round and begins at one under, there wasn’t as much success for Deilert, who missed the cut after finishing 12 over following her two rounds.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
Soderberg begins at 1.10pm local time alongside the man eight shots behind him on the leaderboard, Scot Calum Hill, as he bids for a second DP World Tour title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
