Couple Paired Together For Final Round Of Scandinavian Mixed

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is a unique event that sees players from the LET and DP World Tour compete for the same prize. However, the final round of the 2024 edition is set to be even more special thanks to one of the pairings.

LET star Olivia Cowan and DP World Tour pro Todd Clements are in a relationship, and, as first reported by Sporting Life's Ben Coley, they have been paired together, with the couple beginning their final rounds at 8.45am local time.

Clements and Cowan, to my knowledge the only cross-tour couple in the Scandinavian Mixed, are paired together tomorrow. Amazing.June 8, 2024

The pair are currently both T50 at three-under after each shot 71 in the third round at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Sweden in a tournament that, before the cut, saw 78 men from the DP World Tour and 78 women from the LET tee it up.

However, the chances of either of the players getting their hands on the trophy and first prize of $330,330 are remote after Sebastian Soderberg’s 66 left him 18 shots ahead of the pair at the top of the leaderboard.

Cowan, whose one win on the LET Tour came in the 2022 Hero Women’s Indian Open, has previously caddied for 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters champion Clements. However, it is thought this is the first time they have been paired together in a tournament.

Olivia Cowan has caddied for Todd Clements before (Image credit: Getty Images)

German Cowan and Englishman Clements aren’t the only couple playing at this week’s event. American Sean Crocker is in a relationship with Swede Isabella Deilert. However, while 2022 Hero Open champion Crocker has made it to the final round and begins at one under, there wasn’t as much success for Deilert, who missed the cut after finishing 12 over following her two rounds.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

Soderberg begins at 1.10pm local time alongside the man eight shots behind him on the leaderboard, Scot Calum Hill, as he bids for a second DP World Tour title.