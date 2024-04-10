The Two Most Famous Cabins At Augusta National - Including The One Where This Year's Masters Champions Will Slip On The Green Jacket

Augusta National, which hosts The Masters each year in April, is one of the most beloved and recognisable venues in golf.

Part of that has to do with the iconic course but it is also shaped by its many landmarks, from the tree-lined Magnolia Lane to the clubhouse and Crow's Nest.

Another hallmark of the club is the series of houses that line the property. Referred to as cabins, the buildings provide lodging for members and their guests throughout the year but also serve as focal points during the tournament week.

While there are 12 cabins throughout the entire Georgia property, two will be most familiar to fans and visitors alike. Let's take a look...

Butler Cabin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Butler Cabin is perhaps the most historic property at Augusta National and serves as the location for the winner's post-tournament interview as well as the Green Jacket ceremony.

Since 1965, it has also been home to American TV broadcasters who broadcast their coverage from the property.

The cabin - located near the clubhouse and the par-3 course - was constructed in 1964 and was named after Thomas Butler, who was a member at Augusta at the time.

Outside of Masters week, the cabin gets regular use, with members and guests able to use it for an overnight stay. The price of staying in the Butler Cabin isn’t confirmed but is rumoured to be between $100-$200.

Eisenhower cabin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the name suggests, the Eisenhower cabin was built for former US President Dwight Eisenhower.

Eisenhower became a member of Augusta National in 1948 after visiting for a vacation and continued to regularly frequent the property in the following years.

Upon being elected President in 1954, he maintained a desire to return to Augusta for his vacation, with the cabin subsequently built to house him during his future visits.

The project, which began the day after the 1953 Masters concluded, was paid for by Augusta members and built in association with the Secret Service, with a basement designed to accommodate their security detail.

Eisenhower’s stays there followed a regular pattern of work in an office in the morning, and then in the afternoon he would hit some practice balls and then play a round, often in company with Augusta National co-founder Cliff Roberts and the club pro.

In total, Eisenhower visited the property 29 times while in office and a further 11 times after his last term of Presidency. Nowadays, the property - located near the 10th tee - can be rented out by members and guests.

How Many Cabins Are There At Augusta National?

There are 12 cabins throughout the entire Georgia property, with the lodgings spread across the entirety of Augusta National. Many are situated east of the tenth fairway, while others are closer to the clubhouse or the par-3 course.