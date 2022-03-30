Can I Play Augusta Country Club?
To play Augusta Country Club is slightly easier than to play Augusta National
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Can I play Augusta Country Club?
To get to play Augusta Country Club may be slightly easier than at Augusta National, but not by a lot.
The two courses are neighbours. Indeed areas of what used to be part of the course at Augusta Country Club is now land owned and used by Augusta National instead as some of the lengthening of Augusta National over the years has involved Augusta National buying plots of land off its next-fairway neighbour.
The courses also share Rae’s Creek. This creek, named after John Rae, an Irish landowner who settled in the area, originally ran for over 10 miles and flowed into the Savannah River. At Augusta National the creek flows across in front of the 12th green and at Augusta Country Club it runs across the front of the 8th green.
They also share members. It is said – and we stress ‘said’ as Augusta National does not let on who are its members – that every Augusta local who is a member of Augusta National – and there are not many, an estimated two to three dozen – is also a member of Augusta Country Club.
So be careful if you happen to meet a member of Augusta National locally and he says ‘we must have a game at my club’, it’s best to check to which club he is referring. Augusta Country Club is a fine course with a distinctive feel of Augusta National to it, as have several golf courses in Georgia but, well, its isn’t Augusta National is it. It isn’t the home of The Masters.
Augusta Country Club is a private club which predates Augusta National. At private clubs members can invite guests to play. The good news on this front is that Augusta National has only about 300 members, whereas Augusta Country Club had about 1,300. That means you are more likely, statistically, to get to know a member of the latter than the former.
The other thing that makes Augusta Country Club more accessible is that the club does permit limited reciprocal privileges to other private club members upon prior formal written introduction.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
'To Have Tiger There Would Be Phenomenal' - McIlroy On Woods Masters Return
The Northern Irishman would love to see Tiger teeing it up at Augusta National
By Mike Hall • Published
-
What Is The Masters Playoff Format?
We take a look at the playoff format at the Masters in the event of a tie after 72 holes
By James Hibbitt • Published