Who Is Taylor Pendrith's Wife?
PGA Tour winner Taylor Pendrith married his wife Megan in their homeland of Canada in 2021
Taylor Pendrith is one of Canada's top male golfers, with the Kent State University alumnus capturing his maiden PGA Tour title in 2024 after two wins on the PGA Tour Canada.
Taylor is supported by his wife, Megan Beirnes, whom he married in October 2021 in Cambridge, Ontario.
Megan is a fellow Canadian and is a nurse who specializes in the study of blood and blood diseases and administers chemotherapy. She worked in the hematology and stem cell transplant department at the Hamilton (Ontario) General Hospital during the pandemic and spoke to the PGA Tour about her role on the frontlines.
Taylor and Megan are said to have met via another Canadian PGA Tour winner, Corey Conners and his wife Malory.
Conners also graduated from Kent State University in Ohio and played on the same golf team as Taylor, with Taylor going on to be best man at Corey's wedding.
Taylor and Megan first met in 2016 and they were engaged four years later at the start of the pandemic, married in 2021 and had their first child in 2022, a son named Hayes Austin.
Pendrith posted photos of their wedding, simply titled: "The highlight of my year is you".
Pendrith has gone from strength-to-strength since, having played in the 2022 Presidents Cup before winning his first PGA Tour title at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
The Pendrith family live in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
