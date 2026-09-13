Amgen Irish Open Tee Times 2026: Final Round

After 54-holes, it's Shane Lowry who is in the driver's seat to claim a first solo title since 2022, with the Major winner four shots clear going into the final round.

Posting a course record 62 on Friday, rounds of 67 and 65 either side of that score means he is 16-under, four clear of Jacob Skov Olesen in second and seven clear of Joaquin Niemann in third.

Taking place at Trump National Doonbeg, Lowry's last win came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2024, where he teamed up with close friend Rory McIlroy.

If Lowry were to win, it would be his first solo victory since the BMW PGA Championship in 2022, where he claimed a one stroke win over McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Teeing off at 2.05pm local time (GMT), Lowry is alongside Olesen for a second straight day, with the final round being played in pairs and not three-balls, unlike Saturday.

Check out the full final round tee times below...

Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Final Round

All times GMT

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