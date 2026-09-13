Amgen Irish Open Tee Times 2026: Final Round
Check out the final round tee times for the Amgen Irish Open, where Shane Lowry is on-course to claim a second title on home soil
After 54-holes, it's Shane Lowry who is in the driver's seat to claim a first solo title since 2022, with the Major winner four shots clear going into the final round.
Posting a course record 62 on Friday, rounds of 67 and 65 either side of that score means he is 16-under, four clear of Jacob Skov Olesen in second and seven clear of Joaquin Niemann in third.
Taking place at Trump National Doonbeg, Lowry's last win came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2024, where he teamed up with close friend Rory McIlroy.
If Lowry were to win, it would be his first solo victory since the BMW PGA Championship in 2022, where he claimed a one stroke win over McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
Teeing off at 2.05pm local time (GMT), Lowry is alongside Olesen for a second straight day, with the final round being played in pairs and not three-balls, unlike Saturday.
Check out the full final round tee times below...
Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Final Round
All times GMT
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- 8.10am: Darius Van Driel
- 8.15am: Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall
- 8.25am: Nathan Kimsey, Niklas Lemke
- 8.35am: Sean Crocker, Shaun Norris
- 8.45am: Tom Vaillant, Angel Hidalgo
- 8.55am: Sepp Straka, Sebastian Soderberg
- 9.05am: Alejandro Del Rey, JC Ritchie
- 9.20am: Rory McIlroy, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 9.30am: Hennie Du Plessis, Stefano Mazzoli
- 9.40am: Oliver Lindell, Johannes Veerman
- 9.50am: Eugenio Chacarra, Daniel Hillier
- 10.00am: Richard Mansell, Joe Dean
- 10.10am: David Micheluzzi, Brooks Koepka
- 10.20am: Pablo Larrazabal, David Law
- 10.35am: Connor Syme, Frankie Capan III
- 10.45am: Davis Bryant, Jack Senior
- 10.55am: Brandon Stone, Sergio Garcia
- 11.05am: Joel Girrbach, James Morrison
- 11.15am: Jon Rahm, Roman Langasque
- 11.25am: Francesco Laporta, Ewen Ferguson
- 11.35am: Calum Hill, Renato Paratore
- 11.50am: Matt Wallace, Liam Nolan
- 12.00pm: Jeff Winther, Niklas Norgaard
- 12.10pm: Jens Dantorp, Paul Waring
- 12.20pm: Ugo Coussaud, Gregorio De Leo
- 12.30pm: Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald
- 12.40pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.50pm: Adrian Meronk, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 1.05pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1.15pm: Sam Bairstow, Kazuma Kobori
- 1.25pm: Haotong Li, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1.35pm: Andy Sullivan, Patrick Reed
- 1.45pm: Ross Fisher, Tom McKibbin
- 1.55pm: Daniel Rodrigues, Joaquinn Niemann
- 2.05pm: Shane Lowry, Jacob Skov Olesen
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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