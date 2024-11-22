Rich Lerner Facts: 11 Things To Know About Golf Channel Presenter

Get to know more about Golf Channel presenter and commentator Rich Lerner with our 11 facts about his life and career

A stalwart of the golf broadcasting industry, Rich Lerner is a veteran that has spent years on our TV screens as part of the NBC Sports golf team.

Find out more about him with these facts...

Rich Lerner Facts

1. Born 10 November, 1960, Lerner grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

2. Lerner was introduced to golf as a child by his father, and later worked at the miniture golf course and driving range his dad owned.

3. He graduted from Temple University in 1983.

4. Lerner joined Golf Channel in 1997 and has had a variety of roles, now hosting Golf Central and Golf Central Live From when the production travels to big tournament venues and also doing play-by-play.

5. He's known for the broadcast essays he does before and after big events on Golf Channel, and has also done in-depth specials such as “New York Stories”, “Courage on the Fairways” and “Tiger Woods, Millennium Man” to name just a few.

6. Lerner and his wife Robin have two sons, Jesse and Jack.

7. Rich and Robin host The December Classic, a charity Pro-Am golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, which raises money for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

8. Since he works for NBC, Lerner has also been deployed to four Olympics, three summer Games in 2016, 2021 and 2024, covering golf and gymnastics, and one Winter Olympics in 2018.

9. He has been heavily involved in the Golf Channel's GOLF Films unit - writing and producing several projects that were nominated for Emmy awards.

10. Lerner was given a Women’s Sports Foundation Journalism Award for a documentary he did on Se Ri Pak named A Champion’s Journey.

11. Lerner has won the prestigious Lew Klein Award for Excellence in Broadcasting from Temple University.

