Former LET Player Rachel Drummond Launches Coaching Programme
Rachel Drummond has unveiled a new 14-video package called 'Only Golf' to help women get into the sport
Former Ladies European Tour player Rachel Drummond has launched a new coaching programme to help women get into golf.
The programme, titled 'Only Golf (opens in new tab)', features 14 pre-recorded videos for the price of one 'good' golf lesson, covering all of the basics of golf from the fundamentals to long and short game as well as key terminology.
The package costs £75 and also includes three videos in collaboration with renowned coach Dana Dahlquist.
Rachel Drummond has turned to coaching after a successful career competing on the Ladies European Tour for ten years between 2011 and 2021.
She started ‘Only Golf’ with the objective of breaking down the barriers to entry to the sport. ‘Only Golf’ is said to introduce anyone and everyone to the game of golf with affordability, accessibility and fun at the forefront of the programme.
What is Only Golf Coaching by Rachel Drummond?
The programme:
Includes 14 pre recorded videos (3 with Dana Dahlquist) for the price of one golf lesson. Rachel found very quickly that golf is still extremely expensive and good tuition from the beginning of a golfers journey underpins future enjoyment. The 14 part series also collaborates with one of the world’s best coaches Dana Dahlquist who shares his knowledge, making great information more accessible and affordable.
What the series includes:
This course is a programme designed to teach you the golfing fundamentals and terminology to start your golfing journey.
The 14 part video series covers:
- 1. Fundamentals of the golf game
- 2. Key Word Terminology
- 3. Short Game
- 4. Long game
- 5. Three video collaboration with Dana Dahlquist
After this, subscription packages are on offer where students can stay in the conversation with swing reviews on ‘OnForm’ and WhatsApp support. A community will be created for golf meet ups and competitions.
Visit the Only Golf website (opens in new tab)
