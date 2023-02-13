Former LET Player Rachel Drummond Launches Coaching Programme

Former Ladies European Tour player Rachel Drummond has launched a new coaching programme to help women get into golf.

The programme, titled 'Only Golf (opens in new tab)', features 14 pre-recorded videos for the price of one 'good' golf lesson, covering all of the basics of golf from the fundamentals to long and short game as well as key terminology.

The package costs £75 and also includes three videos in collaboration with renowned coach Dana Dahlquist.

Rachel Drummond has turned to coaching after a successful career competing on the Ladies European Tour for ten years between 2011 and 2021.

She started ‘Only Golf’ with the objective of breaking down the barriers to entry to the sport. ‘Only Golf’ is said to introduce anyone and everyone to the game of golf with affordability, accessibility and fun at the forefront of the programme.

What is Only Golf Coaching by Rachel Drummond?

The programme:

What the series includes:

This course is a programme designed to teach you the golfing fundamentals and terminology to start your golfing journey.

The 14 part video series covers:

1. Fundamentals of the golf game

2. Key Word Terminology

3. Short Game

4. Long game

5. Three video collaboration with Dana Dahlquist

After this, subscription packages are on offer where students can stay in the conversation with swing reviews on ‘OnForm’ and WhatsApp support. A community will be created for golf meet ups and competitions.

Visit the Only Golf website (opens in new tab)