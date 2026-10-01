Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Round Two Tee Times 2026
Here is every round-two tee time at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with Scotland's Michael Stewart and Australia's Jack Buchanan atop the leaderboard
The 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is off to a fascinating start with the wide array of big names quite well spread out on the leaderboard.
While the leading Ryder Cup stars, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka, are on four-under-par following their respective rounds at Carnoustie, both trail a surprise pair of co-leaders by three strokes.
Scotland's Michael Stewart produced a stunning round of 65 at the notoriously tough Carnoustie which featured five birdies (four of which were on the back-nine) and an eagle, helping him come home in 30.
Meanwhile, Australia's Jack Buchanan was faultless around Kingsbarns with seven birdies quite evenly spread out throughout his opening day.
The pair will hope to maintain their momentum when they take on Kingsbarns (Stewart) and St Andrews' Old Course (Buchanan) on Friday.
Below is the full list of round two tee times at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Round Two
*all tee times BST (-5 for ET)
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St Andrews - 1st Hole
- 9:00am: Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos
- 9:11am: Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton
- 9:22am: Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris
- 9:33am: Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty
- 9:44am: Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal
- 9:55am: Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond
- 10:06am: Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming
- 10:17am: Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton
- 10:28am: Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden
- 10:39am: Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Clement Charmasson & David MacLean
- 10:50am: Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards, Robert Rock & Billy Getty
- 11:01am: Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards
- 11:12am: Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan
- 11:23am: Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr
St Andrews - 10th Hole
- 9:00am: Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan
- 9:11am: Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson
- 9:22am: Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman
- 9:33am: Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane
- 9:44am: Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul
- 9:55am: Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle
- 10:06am: Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond
- 10:17am: David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson
- 10:28am: Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen
- 10:39am: Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Freddy Schott & Gary Saage
- 10:50am: Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman
- 11:01am: David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt
- 11:12am: Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib
- 11:23am: Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas
Carnoustie - 1st Hole
- 9:00am: Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis, Luke List & Tom McCall
- 9:11am: Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng
- 9:22am: Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert
- 9:33am: David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra
- 9:44am: Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang
- 9:55am: Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas
- 10:06am: Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson
- 10:17am: Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk
- 10:28am: Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford
- 10:39am: Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus
- 10:50am: Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger
- 11:01am: Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery
- 11:12am: Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III
- 11:23am: Callum Shinkwin & Alex Acquavella, Sebastian Soderberg & David Gregory
Carnoustie - 10th Hole
- 9:00am: Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr
- 9:11am: Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson
- 9:22am: Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin
- 9:33am: Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy
- 9:44am: Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, James Morrison & Peter Jones
- 9:55am: Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin
- 10:06am: Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson
- 10:17am: Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger
- 10:28am: Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney
- 10:39am: Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave
- 10:50am: Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis
- 11:01am: Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford
- 11:12am: Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell
- 11:23am: Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Sean Crocker & James Milner
Kingsbarns - 1st Hole
- 9:00am: Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens
- 9:11am: Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II
- 9:22am: Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne
- 9:33am: Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley
- 9:44am: Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley
- 9:55am: Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond
- 10:06am: Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson
- 10:17am: Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara
- 10:28am: Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Cam Smith & David Fox
- 10:39am: Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron
- 10:50am: Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka
- 11:01am: Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah
- 11:12am: Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta
- 11:23am: Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick
Kingsbarns - 10th Hole
- 9:00am: Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia
- 9:11am: Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema
- 9:22am: Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo
- 9:33am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond
- 9:44am: Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett
- 9:55am: Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel
- 10:06am: Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone
- 10:17am: Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, David Puig & John Hess
- 10:28am: Jeff Winther & Michael Lund, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin
- 10:39am: Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater
- 10:50am: Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks
- 11:01am: Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict
- 11:12am: Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head
- 11:23am: Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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