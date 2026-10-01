Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Round Two Tee Times 2026

The 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is off to a fascinating start with the wide array of big names quite well spread out on the leaderboard.

While the leading Ryder Cup stars, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka, are on four-under-par following their respective rounds at Carnoustie, both trail a surprise pair of co-leaders by three strokes.

Scotland's Michael Stewart produced a stunning round of 65 at the notoriously tough Carnoustie which featured five birdies (four of which were on the back-nine) and an eagle, helping him come home in 30.

Meanwhile, Australia's Jack Buchanan was faultless around Kingsbarns with seven birdies quite evenly spread out throughout his opening day.

The pair will hope to maintain their momentum when they take on Kingsbarns (Stewart) and St Andrews' Old Course (Buchanan) on Friday.

Below is the full list of round two tee times at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

*all tee times BST (-5 for ET)

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St Andrews - 1st Hole

9:00am: Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos

Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos 9:11am: Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton

Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton 9:22am: Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris

Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris 9:33am: Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty

Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty 9:44am: Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal

Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal 9:55am: Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond

Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond 10:06am: Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming

Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming 10:17am: Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton

Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton 10:28am: Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden

Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden 10:39am: Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Clement Charmasson & David MacLean

Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Clement Charmasson & David MacLean 10:50am: Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards, Robert Rock & Billy Getty

Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards, Robert Rock & Billy Getty 11:01am: Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards

Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards 11:12am: Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan

Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan 11:23am: Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr

St Andrews - 10th Hole

9:00am: Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan

Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan 9:11am: Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson

Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson 9:22am: Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman

Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman 9:33am: Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane

Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane 9:44am: Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul

Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul 9:55am: Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle

Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle 10:06am: Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond

Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond 10:17am: David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson

David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson 10:28am: Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen

Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen 10:39am: Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Freddy Schott & Gary Saage

Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Freddy Schott & Gary Saage 10:50am: Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman

Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman 11:01am: David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt

David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt 11:12am: Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib

Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib 11:23am: Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas

Carnoustie - 1st Hole

9:00am: Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis, Luke List & Tom McCall

Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis, Luke List & Tom McCall 9:11am: Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng

Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng 9:22am: Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert

Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert 9:33am: David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra

David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra 9:44am: Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang

Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang 9:55am: Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas

Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas 10:06am: Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson

Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson 10:17am: Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk

Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk 10:28am: Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford

Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford 10:39am: Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus

Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus 10:50am: Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger

Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger 11:01am: Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery

Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery 11:12am: Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III

Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III 11:23am: Callum Shinkwin & Alex Acquavella, Sebastian Soderberg & David Gregory

Carnoustie - 10th Hole

9:00am: Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr

Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr 9:11am: Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson

Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson 9:22am: Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin

Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin 9:33am: Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy

Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy 9:44am: Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, James Morrison & Peter Jones

Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, James Morrison & Peter Jones 9:55am: Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin

Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin 10:06am: Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson

Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson 10:17am: Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger

Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger 10:28am: Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney

Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney 10:39am: Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave

Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave 10:50am: Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis

Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis 11:01am: Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford

Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford 11:12am: Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell

Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell 11:23am: Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Sean Crocker & James Milner

Kingsbarns - 1st Hole

9:00am: Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens

Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens 9:11am: Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II

Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II 9:22am: Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne

Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne 9:33am: Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley

Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley 9:44am: Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley

Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley 9:55am: Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond

Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond 10:06am: Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson

Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson 10:17am: Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara

Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara 10:28am: Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Cam Smith & David Fox

Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Cam Smith & David Fox 10:39am: Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron

Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron 10:50am: Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka

Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka 11:01am: Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah

Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah 11:12am: Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta

Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta 11:23am: Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick

Kingsbarns - 10th Hole