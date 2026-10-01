LIV Golf Adelaide 'Looking Unlikely' In 2027 As Host Venue Sets Legal Deadline For Answers
South Australian treasurer Tom Koutsantonis says LIV Golf Adelaide was "unlikely" to go ahead in 2027 as the host venue launched legal action to demand answers on the event's future
South Australian treasurer Tom Koutsantonis says it's "looking unlikely" that the LIV Golf Adelaide event will go ahead in 2027.
It's the first official word of doubt to come out about the proposed LIV Golf 2.0 schedule, which is slated to be 10 events with ones in Australia and South Africa the jewels in that due to the huge attendances they attract.
The doubts have been raised as LIV Golf faces more legal issues, this time with new host Kooyonga Golf Club filing a motion in US bankruptcy court putting a deadline on when to be notified if next year's event will go ahead.
Kooyonga is set to take over from The Grange as interim host for LIV Golf Adelaide while a new course is built, and officials there want to know if the event will go ahead, and who will be playing in it, by 6 November.
It's another deadline fot CEO Scott O'Neil to deal with as the proposed investment deal with BC Partners depends on enough big players having signed up by around 13 October.
LIV Golf and the South Australian government have a deal in place to stage an event through to 2031, but it's unclear how contracts signed with the team based tour will carry over with the 2.0 version that emerges after bankruptcy.
Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis still hopes to work with LIV Golf and put on more huge events that have been so beneficial for Australian golf fans and the local economy, but wasn't sounding positive when he spoke to ABC radio.
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Koutsantonis was asked if he thought LIV Golf Adelaide would go ahead in 2027, and replied: “I hope so, but it's looking unlikely."
And he added that Kooyonga officials were within their rights to be seeking answers from LIV sooner rather than later - with so much uncertainty still floating about the tour.
"Kooyonga is right to be asking these questions of LIV about whether it will be staged, what would it look like, who's coming," Koutsantonis added. "These are questions that LIV have to answer."
So with multiple looming deadlines, and Kooyonga wanting answers within a month or so, O'Neil yet again is up against it - with players such as Jon Rahm and even Australian hero Cameron Smith not yet committing their futures to LIV before they get some firm details.
The Adelaide event has been huge for LIV, and South Australia, with over 100,000 at this year's event, and while Koutsantonis hopes it would continue - having the Australian Open being boosted by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour is a fine replacement.
"The government is working very hard to make sure that we’ve got a replacement with the Australian Open, men and women coming over the next six years to South Australia, so that’s a good outcome to replace LIV."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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