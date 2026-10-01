Phil Mickelson Attended Treatment Facility For 'Family Trauma And Addiction'

Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson checked himself into an addiction treatment facility earlier this year, according to a statement from his representatives.

The likes of TMZ and People have reported that the 56-year-old entered the facility this year to get treatement for "family trauma and addiction" according to his team.

Mickelson, who has publicly spoken about his gambiling addiction in the past, has now left the facility following treatment.

Mickelson has played in just one event all year, LIV Golf South Africa, and missed all four Majors for the first time since 1989 citing a "family health matter" as the reason for his absence.

The wording was similar when the three-time Masters champion released a rare statement saying he would not be playing at Augusta National this year, describing it as a "personal health matter" this time.

It's been a tough year for Mickelson even outside of him not playing competitive golf, with reports in June of him being kicked out of his long-term Rancho Santa Fe golf club The Farms.

Allegations of inappropriate contact with a female employee were made in a report by Golf Digest - allegations which were denied by Mickelson's team.

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A spokesman for Mickelson responded to Golf Digest though, saying "any misunderstanding has been cleared up" while attorney Tom Clare said the allegations could be "squarely contradicted by objective, video evidence" in his response.

"Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf,” continued the statement at the time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pat Perez's ex-wife Ashley then made public allegations over Mickelson's behavior towards her to Alan Shipnuck in another blow to his reputation.

Mickelson's attorney responded with a statement after the Perez allegations, saying that Mickelson later apologizing to Perez did not mean those allegations were true.

"Mr Mickelson's willingness to apologise for his conduct should not be misconstrued as an admission of every allegation made against him," read a statement.

Mickelson's legal team also added that he was in recovery dealing with his issues, with the full support of his wife Amy.

"Recovery is not a straight line," read the statement.

"Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.

"Mr. Mickelson's priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves. Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter. He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family's private matters are not."

Along with those issues, Mickelson's gambling addiction has been well documented over the years, as he's spoken publicly about having treatment when the problem got out of hand.

"I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn't any fun at all," Mickelson wrote on X in 2023.

"After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I'm now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace.

"I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I'm doing it slowly and as best I can."

Hopefully Mickelson can again recover fully from his latest issues and he can get back out into competitive action again and make headlines on the golf course instead of off it.

Just when and where that would be, due to the ongoing doubts around LIV Golf, though, remains to be seen.