How To Watch John Deere Classic 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For PGA Tour Event
The John Deere Classic traditionally offers a feast of attacking play and low scoring with players surging up the leaderboard.
Below we have all the info on how to watch the John Deere Classic 2026 online and on TV.
John Deere Classic: key information
• Dates: July 2–5, 2026
• Venue: TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois, USA
• TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
TPC Deere Run is a course that facilitates low scoring. The cut line in the past two years has been at five under par. The winners have traditionally played at least 30% of their holes in birdie or better.
Another feature of this tournament historically is how some winners have risen through the field. For example, 2023 winner Sepp Straka was 133rd after the first round, and still only 14th after round 3.
In his 2013 win, the then 19-year old Jordan Spieth was six shots off the lead after the first round, and was still six adrift after the third round. In 2015, he came from eight shots back after round one to be two strokes ahead after the third round.
Jordan Spieth is in the field this week. Other previous winners teeing it up this week include Davis Thompson, JT Poston, Lucas Glover and Michael Kim. The defending champion is Brian Campbell. The last man to get back-to-back victories here was Steve Stricker, who won three in a row from 2009.
Those playing this week who are looking to win the event for the first time include Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin, Jacob Bridgeman, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the John Deere Classic 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch John Deere Classic 2026 for free?
Yes. YouTube TV's 7-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole tournament for free.
Abroad in June and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.
US Broadcasting Schedule
All times EDT
Date
Round
US Broadcast
Thu (July 2)
Round 1
4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Fri (July 3)
Round 2
4pm–7pm ET (Golf Channel)
Sat (July 4)
Round 3
1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS & Paramount+)
Sun (July 5)
Round 4
1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS & Paramount+)
Watch John Deere Classic 2026 from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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How to watch John Deere Classic 2026 in the US
In the US this week, TV coverage for the John Deere Classic is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.
ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available each day of the tournament showing a combination of the main feed, featured groups and selected holes. .
The Golf Channel is also showing the first two days as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).
CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm-6pm. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via Paramount+
You can find the full TV schedule above.
How to watch John Deere Classic 2026 in the UK
The John Deere Classic will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Prices start at £20/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.
Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.
How to watch John Deere Classic 2026 in Canada
TSN in Canada is showing the John Deere Classic, with linear coverage available via the Golf Channel and TSN.
The action, plus Featured Groups and Marquee Group coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise to $80 for a full annual plan.
How to watch John Deere Classic 2026 in Australia
In Australia you can watch the John Deere Classic on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.
Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.
John Deere Classic Selected Tee Times: First Round
Times in EDT (BST).
- 8.13am (1.13pm): JT Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Eric Cole
- 8.13am (1.13pm): William Mouw, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Max Homa
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Ben Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Jackson Koivun
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Michael Kim
- 1.34pm (6.34pm): Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim
John Deere Classic 2026 TV Schedule
Thursday 2nd July - Round One:
US (ET): 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 5pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 10pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): 9.30pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Friday 3rd July - Round Two:
US (ET): 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 5pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 10pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): 10.55pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday 4th July - Round Three:
US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)
UK (BST): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEST): 9.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)
Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN)
Sunday 5th July - Round Four:
US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)
UK (BST): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEST): 9.30pm-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)
Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novels, Summer At Tangents, which was one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year for 2024 and nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction, and Crime Wave At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine and website and compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
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