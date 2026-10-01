Why The New Foresight GC2 Is The Ultimate Budget Launch Monitor

If you’ve ever looked into building a home simulator setup, there are two things you typically have to consider - do you have the space, and can you justify the cost of a premium launch monitor?

Well, thanks to the introduction of the Foresight GC2 launch monitor ($1699), the latter of those two questions may have just been answered.

The Foresight GC2 Launch Monitor boasts a dual-camera system (Image credit: Foresight Sports)

If you look at a driving range at any major professional golf tour, you’ll likely see an abundance of Foresight launch monitors. Up until today, their most accessible model was the three-camera GC3 starting at $6,999, which doesn’t sound affordable initially, but if you wanted the tour-validated, strike-location tracking of the GCQuad or the new QuadMAX, you would be set back at least $15,999 or $19,999.

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That’s exactly why the new GC2 is likely to turn so many heads. Priced at just $1,699, Foresight is taking the DNA of those ultra-premium units and packaging it into a more affordable device that brings the reliability of the brand's technology to the everyday golfer.

Perfect for indoor at-home simulator set-up's (Image credit: Foresight Sports)

Rather than relying on radar to track the golf ball, the GC2 uses dual high-speed cameras to physically watch the golf ball at impact. While many lovers of radar launch monitors may suggest this device uses an algorithm to predict data, Foresight is quick to point out that the cameras physically capture the impact, so you can trust the data you’re fed back.

The new GC2 launch monitor has been built for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can work on your game regardless of whether you’re hitting in an enclosure, on the range, or on the golf course. Like all the other Foresight launch monitors, it’s built to easily connect to your phone, tablet, or computer using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or USC-C.

The GC2 easily connects to phones, tablets and computers (Image credit: Foresight Sports)

While it leaves the more detailed club data to its more expensive family members to help keep the price down, the GC2 still delivers all the core ball metrics you need to dial in your game. The GC2 provides a comprehensive look at your ball flight by measuring launch angle, ball speed, launch direction, and your overall carry distance. It also dives deep into your spin numbers, accurately capturing total spin, backspin, sidespin, and tilt axis data directly from the strike.

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Thanks to the built-in screen on top of the launch monitor, you don’t need to connect it to another device to see the data. The screen also faces up at the golfer, so it’s easy to see at a glance, and there’s no need to bend down to read a set of tiny metrics.

You can check out the data on a separate device on simply on the launch monitor itself (Image credit: Foresight Sports)

"From the professional game to the elite amateurs, we’ve seen firsthand how access to trusted data unlocks performance," says Tim Tiel, Director of Marketing Operations at Foresight Sports. "The GC2 brings that same data to every golfer, so they can practice with confidence and turn precision into better play on the course."

Out of the box, the GC2 comes with a 30-day free trial of the Foresight+ software, letting you test drive the brand's connected simulator ecosystem before committing. This new software is exceptional and is what we currently use when testing and reviewing all of our products in the Golf Monthly Performance Lab.

The GC2 works just as well outdoors as it does indoors and is easily transportable (Image credit: Foresight Sports)

If you've been thinking about purchasing a launch monitor to upgrade your practice sessions or create your dream at-home simulator set-up, pre-sales are now open. The full retail launch in stores and on Foresight’s website will be shortly after, on October 12.

As we’re heading towards the winter where simulator golf naturally becomes more popular, I’d imagine you’ll want to move pretty quickly to grab one of these before they undoubtedly sell out!