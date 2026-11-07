Major Winners And PGA Tour Stars Set For Inaugural Austin Championship

The penultimate event of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall comes from Texas with the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
The tournament, which will be held at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, will see players battling for a share of the $6m purse and valuable points as the race to secure playing privileges for 2027 approaches its conclusion.
Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa is among the headline names in the field, alongside Major winners Brian Harman and Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar, Matt Wallace and Eric Cole.
Recent PGA Tour winners in the field include Austin Smotherman and Andrew Novak.
Smotherman has won twice on the FedExCup Fall so far this season, at the Bank of Utah Championship and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Meanwhile, Novak cruised to victory at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
For some of the notable names in the field, the event is set to take on even greater significance with their 2027 PGA Tour playing privileges still to be secured.
The top 100 in the final FedExCup Fall standings will earn full status for next season, and several players in the field are currently hovering around that crucial mark.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith are among those targeting a place in the top 100 by the conclusion of the season-ending RSM Classic, along with Horschel, Marco Penge and Rasmus Hojgaard.
However, with the World Wide Technology Championship ongoing in Mexico, the standings could change before the action gets underway in Austin.
It’s not just established pros who will be among the 120 players in the Austin Championship field.
Some of the game's emerging talents will also compete, with teenagers Miles Russell and Blades Brown among those teeing it up, along with 3M Open champion and PGA Tour rookie Jackson Koivun.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.