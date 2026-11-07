Major Winners And PGA Tour Stars Set For Inaugural Austin Championship

The penultimate event of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall comes from Texas with the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

The tournament, which will be held at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, will see players battling for a share of the $6m purse and valuable points as the race to secure playing privileges for 2027 approaches its conclusion.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa is among the headline names in the field, alongside Major winners Brian Harman and Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar, Matt Wallace and Eric Cole.

Recent PGA Tour winners in the field include Austin Smotherman and Andrew Novak.

Smotherman has won twice on the FedExCup Fall so far this season, at the Bank of Utah Championship and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Meanwhile, Novak cruised to victory at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Andrew Novak won the VidantaWorld Mexico Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

For some of the notable names in the field, the event is set to take on even greater significance with their 2027 PGA Tour playing privileges still to be secured.

The top 100 in the final FedExCup Fall standings will earn full status for next season, and several players in the field are currently hovering around that crucial mark.

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Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith are among those targeting a place in the top 100 by the conclusion of the season-ending RSM Classic, along with Horschel, Marco Penge and Rasmus Hojgaard.

However, with the World Wide Technology Championship ongoing in Mexico, the standings could change before the action gets underway in Austin.

Jackson Koivun is one of several notable names in the Austin Championship field (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just established pros who will be among the 120 players in the Austin Championship field.

Some of the game's emerging talents will also compete, with teenagers Miles Russell and Blades Brown among those teeing it up, along with 3M Open champion and PGA Tour rookie Jackson Koivun.