Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field Confirmed As PGA Tour Winners Feature But Notable Names Miss Out

The FedExCup Fall phase of the PGA Tour season continues with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will be held at Port Royal Golf Course.
With each passing event, the pressure grows on players still battling to secure their PGA Tour cards for the following season.
As a result, the field includes several players with work to do to ensure they finish inside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings following the season-ending RSM Classic.
Notable names among those are PGA Tour winners Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore and Seamus Power.
In the latter’s case, he has good reason to hope for a strong performance in Bermuda, having won the event in 2022.
He’s not the only former champion in the field, with Adam Schenk hoping to replicate his success from 12 months ago, when he beat Chandler Phillips, securing his PGA Tour card in the process.
Rafael Campos, who won the event in 2024, also plays, along with 2023 winner Camilo Villegas and 2019 champion Brendon Todd.
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None of the world's top 50 are competing, with Corey Conners the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.60.
Austin Smotherman, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Bank of Utah Championship, is the next highest-ranked player, in 66th, with World No.82 Eric Cole the third on the list. Ben James, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles and Max Greyserman are the other players in the world’s top 100.
There are also some notable amateurs in the field, including US Walker Cup stars Miles Russell, Kihei Akina and Jay Leng Jr, along with 2025 US Amateur champion Mason Howell.
However, there are some significant absentees.
Among them is Marco Penge, who sits 10 places outside the top-100 cut-off for full PGA Tour status in 2027. Another is 2025 European Ryder Cup player Rasmus Hojgaard, who is 113th in the standings.
Billy Horschel is 90th in the FedExCup standings, but is another notable absentee despite still being some way from guaranteeing his PGA Tour future.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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