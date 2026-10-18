Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field Confirmed As PGA Tour Winners Feature But Notable Names Miss Out

The FedExCup Fall phase of the PGA Tour season continues with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will be held at Port Royal Golf Course.

With each passing event, the pressure grows on players still battling to secure their PGA Tour cards for the following season.

As a result, the field includes several players with work to do to ensure they finish inside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings following the season-ending RSM Classic.

Notable names among those are PGA Tour winners Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore and Seamus Power.

Lucas Glover is trying to secure his PGA Tour future (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the latter’s case, he has good reason to hope for a strong performance in Bermuda, having won the event in 2022.

He’s not the only former champion in the field, with Adam Schenk hoping to replicate his success from 12 months ago, when he beat Chandler Phillips, securing his PGA Tour card in the process.

Rafael Campos, who won the event in 2024, also plays, along with 2023 winner Camilo Villegas and 2019 champion Brendon Todd.

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None of the world's top 50 are competing, with Corey Conners the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.60.

Austin Smotherman, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Bank of Utah Championship, is the next highest-ranked player, in 66th, with World No.82 Eric Cole the third on the list. Ben James, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles and Max Greyserman are the other players in the world’s top 100.

There are also some notable amateurs in the field, including US Walker Cup stars Miles Russell, Kihei Akina and Jay Leng Jr, along with 2025 US Amateur champion Mason Howell.

Miles Russell is one of several big-name amateurs in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there are some significant absentees.

Among them is Marco Penge, who sits 10 places outside the top-100 cut-off for full PGA Tour status in 2027. Another is 2025 European Ryder Cup player Rasmus Hojgaard, who is 113th in the standings.

Billy Horschel is 90th in the FedExCup standings, but is another notable absentee despite still being some way from guaranteeing his PGA Tour future.